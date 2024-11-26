Jaylen Brown and Derrick White powered a 51-point second quarter as the Boston Celtics extended their winning streak to six games with a dominant 126-94 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.

Brown scored 13 points, while White added 12, helping the Celtics tie an NBA record with 12 3-pointers in the period.

Boston finished the game with 22 made 3-pointers on 51 attempts, shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc.

Kristaps Porzingis made his season debut for Boston after missing the first 17 games following offseason foot surgery. The Celtics now hold the longest active winning streak in the NBA.

Porzingis made 6 of 12 field-goal attempts and scored 16 points in 23 minutes. He also grabbed six rebounds and blocked two shots.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 20 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. Payton Pritchard came off the bench to add 20 points, 18 of which came from 3-pointers.

It was the second stop on a four-game road trip for the Clippers, who allowed an opponent to score more than 100 points for the first time in their last five games.

Ivica Zubac posted 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers, making 11 of 14 field-goal attempts.

Los Angeles received 19 points from James Harden and 11 from Derrick Jones Jr. Terance Mann and Jordan Miller each scored 10 off the bench.

The loss ended the Clippers' five-game winning streak.

Derrick White (19), Brown (17), and Neemias Queta (12) also scored in double figures for Boston. Queta tied Tatum with a team-high nine rebounds.

The Celtics led 27-20 after one quarter and 78-49 at halftime. Boston made 16 of its 34 3-point attempts in the first half (47.1%).

Los Angeles trimmed the deficit to 19 points by starting the third quarter with a 10-0 run, but the Celtics held a 99-78 advantage heading into the final 12 minutes.

Boston played without Luke Kornet (hamstring) and 38-year-old Al Horford (second night of back-to-back games).