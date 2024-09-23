NBA legend Michael Jordan sparked health concerns among fans this week after a viral photo from a football match revealed his noticeably yellow eyes.

The image, captured during Monaco's Champions League clash with Barcelona, raised alarms about possible liver issues.

Jordan, 61, was seen in the stands, but it was his eye appearance that drew the most attention.

Fans quickly speculated about potential ailments, prompting commentary from medical professionals.

Bhavin Shah, a London-based optometrist, suggested the yellowing could be a benign pigmentation of the conjunctiva, the eye's surface. "I can't tell you for sure unless I examine him," Shah noted, emphasizing that natural pigmentation might explain the discoloration.

Los Angeles optometrist Dr. Talin Amadian echoed this sentiment, indicating that pigmentation can appear more prominently in individuals with darker skin tones.

However, Dr. Joel Kopelman, a plastic surgeon and eye reconstruction specialist in New York, warned that yellowing eyes can be linked to serious liver conditions like hepatitis or cirrhosis.

"While this could indicate liver processing issues related to bilirubin, it could also stem from medications or blood disorders," Kopelman cautioned. Yet, given that Jordan’s yellow eyes have been visible for years, many doctors believe serious health concerns are unlikely.

Amadian remarked, "This has been noticeable since the 2000s. If it were a major health issue, there would be more symptoms by now." He added that Jordan's resources would have ensured any serious condition was treated promptly.

In response to the surge of concern, a close friend of Jordan spoke to The Daily Mail, reassuring fans that the basketball icon is in good health.

"Mike is OK. He sees a doctor regularly, and there's nothing to worry about. Recent pictures shouldn't cause concern," the friend stated.

They also mentioned that while a little more exercise wouldn’t hurt, Jordan is enjoying life without any significant health problems.

Despite this reassurance, Jordan reportedly feels "embarrassed" by the viral photo and the ensuing public reaction.

"He appreciates the concern but is a bit embarrassed by how people are seeing him. He doesn’t want to be remembered as looking sick or unwell," the source added. Jordan is determined to present a healthier image in the future.