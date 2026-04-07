After 12 seasons and more than 1,600 games, brothers Stephen and Seth Curry finally shared the court in the same NBA game for the same team.

Both Warriors, the Currys had not been healthy at the same time this season since Seth joined Golden State as a free agent on Dec. 1. Sunday’s home matchup against the Houston Rockets marked their long-awaited reunion.

Steph, 38, had been sidelined since Jan. 30 with a knee injury. Returning to action, he scored 29 points in 26 minutes, though the Warriors fell 117-116.

When Steph checked in with 6:19 left in the second quarter, the brothers’ shared NBA dream became reality.

“That was special,” Steph said to The Athletic. “We've both had a very difficult year. Honestly, him more than me with injuries. I was joking, calling us the Rehab Brothers, because it's been like that all year.

“But to have that moment coming out of a timeout and talking about our matchups, I was having flashbacks to Charlotte Christian High School. My senior year, his sophomore year is the last time we played in an actual game. I know he was on our training camp roster in 2013, but the last time we actually played a game together.”

Seth, who scored six points in 13 minutes, called sharing the court “a dream come true.”

“We've played against each other for a while now. For us to be on the same floor together as teammates was a different dynamic,” Seth, 35, said.

It was also a joyous moment for their mother, Sonya, who was in the stands taking photos and videos.

“Basketball's been a part of our whole lives, and it's what we love to do,” Steph said. “And the fact that at this stage of both of our careers, we've had this opportunity ... you definitely take a moment to reflect. And when it is all said and done down the road, I'm sure we'll put the pictures up from tonight and talk about it.”

Seth can do one better. He asked for Steph's jersey immediately after the game and said he plans to frame his jersey and his brother's, then hang them side by side.

The family moment came in game 1,065 of Steph’s storybook career, which includes four NBA championships and two league MVP awards. He is the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made and in 3-point shots per game.

Steph has played for the Warriors since 2009, when the team selected him with the seventh overall pick.

Seth is in his 12th season and has appeared in 556 career games with 10 teams.