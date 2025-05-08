With Stephen Curry sidelined early by a strained left hamstring, Buddy Hield and Jimmy Butler ditched the capes but played the heroes anyway.

The Golden State Warriors leaned on their newly formed odd-couple duo to knock off the Minnesota Timberwolves 99-88 in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series Tuesday night.

Hield poured in 24 points, drilling five 3-pointers and leading all players with a plus-22 rating. Butler, part energizer and part enforcer, added 20 points, 11 boards, eight assists, and relentless defense – all while still finding time to roast Hield for wearing the wrong shorts to start the game.

“That’s not real Robin and/or Batman-like,” Butler quipped postgame, seated next to Hield.

Hield, grinning: “I’m Batman. I saved the day. He’s still Robin.”

What started as locker-room banter has grown into a genuine, if unpredictable, partnership. Since Butler’s arrival via trade from Miami, the Warriors have gone 29-11. Hield, acquired from the Sixers last summer, has flourished alongside him.

“They go at each other all the time,” said Draymond Green. “But they’ve got something special. And it’s working.”

Still, there’s no replacing Curry. The four-time champ is expected to miss at least three games with the hamstring injury, which means more responsibility falls on Hield and Butler’s shoulders – and chemistry.

Their relationship, often comedic and occasionally combustible, was on full display during a heated timeout exchange in the third quarter. But the results spoke louder: Minnesota’s offense floundered under Golden State’s relentless pressure.

“We didn’t look like ourselves,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said after a bruising film session. “Our discipline, resiliency, and physicality – all poor.”

Anthony Edwards had just one point in the first half before finishing with 23, hitting 22 after the break. His decision-making drew sharp critique from Finch, who wasn’t shy in calling out his stars.

“If you want the ball, the minutes, the spotlight – you’re going to be on that film,” Finch said.

The Wolves have gone ice cold from deep, missing 64 of their last 76 three-point attempts over two games – including their Game 6 win over the Lakers. Edwards didn’t flinch.

“Keep shooting,” he said. “Next one’s going in.”

Meanwhile, the Warriors battered Minnesota on the glass, holding a 51-41 rebounding edge. Kevon Looney had his hands full wrestling with Rudy Gobert in the paint, a battle Finch likened to football.

“They look like pulling guards out there,” Finch said, claiming the Warriors’ physicality went unchecked by officials. Minnesota submitted multiple clips to the league.

Looney responded with a playoff grin: “It’s the postseason. I’m going to grab and push until they call it.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr countered the complaints with some of his own – citing the no-calls on Curry in Round 1.

“Trust me, we all have our gripes,” Kerr said. “It’s playoff basketball.”

Game 2 tips off Thursday. And if Curry remains out, Batman and Robin will have to save the day again.