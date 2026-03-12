Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will remain sidelined for at least 10 more days as he continues his recovery from right knee patellofemoral pain syndrome, the team confirmed Wednesday.

Curry, who turns 38 Saturday, has missed 15 consecutive games and has returned to individual on-court workouts, which the Warriors plan to intensify gradually.

Curry is set for another medical check in 10 days.

NBA return-to-play protocols for this type of injury involve a staged progression: controlled drills, non-contact team sessions, full-speed scrimmages, and contact practice before clearance for live games.

If all goes smoothly, he could miss at least six more regular-season games, including a March 21 trip to Atlanta, leaving 11 contests remaining in the 2025-26 season.

The Warriors had hoped Curry would return immediately after the All-Star break, but the knee issue has proven persistent. He also sat out this year’s All-Star Game to prioritize long-term recovery.

Curry has averaged 27.2 points per game, leading Golden State’s scoring this season. His last appearance was Jan. 30 against Detroit.

Without him, the Warriors are 9-17 overall and 5-10 during the current 15-game absence.

His absence has exposed gaps in offensive spacing and playmaking, as the team struggles to replicate Curry’s off-ball movement, shooting, and clutch shot creation.

The impact was evident Tuesday night in a 130-124 overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls.

The defeat marked Golden State’s third straight loss, their third consecutive home setback, and their fifth loss in six games. The overtime contest highlighted the challenges of closing tight games without Curry orchestrating the offense.

As the Warriors approach the regular-season finish, Curry’s rehabilitation remains the top priority.