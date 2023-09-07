Luka Doncic's tumultuous relationship with the referees took Thursday's center stage.

But as the dust settled on an electric night, it was Canada who emerged triumphant, punching their ticket to the coveted Basketball World Cup semifinals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the maestro of the night, orchestrated a dazzling symphony with 31 points, while RJ Barrett added his own crescendo with 24, propelling Canada to a thrilling 100-89 victory over Slovenia.

The win sets the stage for a titanic showdown against Serbia in the semifinals, slated for Friday.

"It's an honor," beamed Gilgeous-Alexander after securing Canada's maiden World Cup semifinal appearance. "But we're not satisfied," he added, echoing the sentiment of a team hungry for glory.

Doncic, the Slovenian sensation, had his moments, amassing 26 points.

However, his fiery demeanor got the best of him, resulting in a dramatic ejection with 6:37 remaining in the game.

It was a second technical foul, both earned from spirited disputes with the officials, that sent him packing. At the time of his exit, Slovenia trailed by 15, but they clawed their way back to within nine. Yet, it proved too little, too late.

As the final seconds ticked away, an unshod Doncic returned to the hardwood to offer his respect to the victorious Canadians.

Reflecting on the emotional rollercoaster, he candidly admitted: "Playing for the national team, it's a lot of emotions. A lot of times I don't control myself, which I've been having problems with. But you know, the referees told one of the guys they're not going to call a foul on him because he's coming at us. I think this is not fair. I know I complained a lot, but I don't think it's fair. They've been playing very physical with me, but if you say that, it's not fair."

The game was not without its share of drama for Canada, as Dillon Brooks also found himself ejected after a technical foul.

But like true contenders, they weathered the storm and are now poised to face Serbia in the semifinals, while the U.S. and Germany square off in the other riveting matchup. The victors of these epic clashes will battle for World Cup glory on Sunday night.

Brooks, still exuding the spirit of a fighter, donned boxing gloves in the hallway, signaling Canada's unyielding determination. The nation has indeed shown a fighting spirit throughout the World Cup, and Doncic, a worthy adversary, didn't have the chance to deliver a knockout punch. "Guys like him, they can get hot. ... But we wore him down," observed Gilgeous-Alexander.

For Slovenia, the dream of making the World Cup semifinals for the first time since their independence in 1991 has slipped through their fingers. They will now face Lithuania in the consolation playoffs, battling for fifth through eighth place.

The implications of this momentous win are far-reaching.

With the top two European finishers securing automatic berths in the Paris Olympics, Canada's victory has seismic consequences.

Slovenia, relegated to no higher than fifth place, means that Germany and Serbia have clinched their tickets to France next summer.

Slovenia's Olympic aspirations hinge on winning a qualifying tournament next July.

Canada, historically known for its prowess in hockey, won the silver medal at the 1936 Olympics in basketball.

Since then, they have been chasing the elusive gold. Regardless of what unfolds in Manila, this World Cup campaign is already etching its place in history as Canada's best, surpassing their sixth-place finishes in 1978 and 1982.

The first half of this epic clash was a symphony of skill and strategy, with neither team willing to cede an inch.

Locked at 50-50 after 20 minutes, it was a mirror image of competitiveness. Canada claimed the first quarter 26-24, while Slovenia retaliated by taking the second quarter 26-24.

Four points was the largest lead either team could muster, and even the rebound count stood deadlocked at 14-14 at halftime.

The game was a seesaw affair, with 18 lead changes and six ties during the opening two quarters.

But in a twist of fate, Canada transformed the narrative with a scintillating 19-5 run to open the third quarter, seizing the lead and never relinquishing it.

They ultimately attempted 33 free throws to Slovenia's 19.

In the aftermath, Doncic, still dripping with sweat and raw emotion, had the final word. "Congratulations to Canada," he conceded. "They played great." And indeed, they did, etching a thrilling chapter in the annals of basketball history as they march one step closer to World Cup glory.