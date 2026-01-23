Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey delivered when it mattered most, lifting the Philadelphia 76ers to a gripping 128-122 overtime victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.

Embiid anchored the win with a commanding triple-double, 32 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, imposing his will in the paint, orchestrating the offense and closing the door in the extra period.

Maxey was just as decisive, pouring in 36 points and 10 assists while relentlessly attacking the rim and knocking down timely shots as Philadelphia seized control late.

Kelly Oubre Jr. provided a crucial spark off the bench with 26 points, giving the 76ers valuable scoring depth in a game that swung repeatedly through regulation.

Turkish rookie Adem Bona played limited minutes but chipped in with energy, finishing with one point, three rebounds and an assist as he continues to adjust to the league’s pace.

Houston was carried by Kevin Durant, who poured in 36 points with seven rebounds, showcasing his trademark scoring versatility and mid-range precision.

Amen Thompson added 17 points, while Alperen Şengün, Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason each scored 13.

Şengün, one of the Rockets’ foundational pieces, mixed post scoring with playmaking and rebounding, but Houston couldn’t match Philadelphia’s execution in overtime.

The win bolstered the 76ers’ standing in the Eastern Conference, while the Rockets left encouraged by Durant’s leadership and steady contributions from their young core despite another tough road loss.

Spurs roll past Jazz behind Fox, Wembanyama

Earlier in the night, the San Antonio Spurs delivered one of their most complete performances of the season, cruising to a 126-109 road win over the Utah Jazz.

De’Aaron Fox led the way with 31 points, slicing through Utah’s defense with speed and control.

Victor Wembanyama followed with 26 points and 14 rebounds, continuing his dominant sophomore season with a blend of rim protection, perimeter shooting and interior scoring.

Keldon Johnson added 21 points, giving San Antonio consistent production across the lineup.

Utah was led by Jusuf Nurkic, who recorded his second straight triple-double, 17 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, becoming the first center to achieve the feat since Pete Maravich in January 1975.

Ace Bailey scored 25 points and Keyonte George added 23, but the Jazz struggled to keep pace with San Antonio’s balanced attack.