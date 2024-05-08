Renowned as one of Europe's top basketball coaches, Ergin Ataman is set to compete in his 6th Final Four with three different teams.

Ataman, who has led teams to five European Cups in his coaching career, has attracted attention for his success with the teams he has managed.

In his first season, he guided the Greek team Panathinaikos to the Final Four of the EuroLeague, marking a significant achievement.

Under Ataman's guidance, Panathinaikos, despite being a newly formed team, finished the regular season of the EuroLeague in second place with 23 wins and 11 losses, earning them a spot in the playoffs.

The Greeks faced Israel's Maccabi Playtika in the playoffs, a team they had lost to in both games during the regular season.

Following a 91-87 defeat to Maccabi Playtika in the first match of the series, Ataman made a bold statement, saying, "I promise we will make it to the Final Four. If we don't, I won't be with Panathinaikos next year."

This statement of confidence in his players and himself paid off.

Under Ataman's leadership, Panathinaikos won the highly competitive playoff series 3-2, earning a spot in the Final Four for the first time in 12 years.

Ataman, following his success with Anadolu Efes, has now led Panathinaikos to the Final Four after several disappointing seasons.

After finishing 17th in the EuroLeague last season, the Greek outfit underwent a restructuring following Ataman's appointment.

Ataman quickly built a strong team chemistry, living up to the trust placed in him.

Panathinaikos ended their 12-year wait for the Final Four in the EuroLeague under his guidance.

In the 2017-2018 season, Ataman also achieved a similar feat with Anadolu Efes, which had finished the season in 16th and last place.

Under his leadership, the team reached the Final Four for the first time in 18 years in the 2018-2019 season.

Although they reached the final that season, Anadolu Efes settled for second place.

Ataman led the Turkish giants to championship victories in 2021 and 2022.

Having led Anadolu Efes four times in this prestigious event, Ataman also guided the Italian team Montepaschi Siena to the Final Four once.

Ataman's coaching led Anadolu Efes to consecutive championships in 2021 and 2022, a significant achievement.

While Anadolu Efes finished as runners-up in 2019 under his guidance, they also secured third place in 2000.

The experienced coach also secured third place in the European basketball club's top-tier competition with Montepaschi Siena in 2003.