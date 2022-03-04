Reigning EuroLeague basketball champion Anadolu Efes defeated crosstown rival Fenerbahçe 84-79 in a thrilling Turkish derby Thursday.

Efes' Serbian guard Vasilije Micic was the game’s top scorer with 24 points at Istanbul's Sinan Erdem Sports Hall.

Rodrigue Beaubois added 20 for Efes while Shane Larkin had 10 points to go along with nine assists.

Bryant Dunston came off the bench to add eight points.

Dyshawn Pierre led Fenerbahçe with 19 points and Achille Polonara finished with 15.

Şehmus Hazer and Nando De Colo scored 13 each, while Marko Guduric sank 11 in a losing effort.

With the win, seventh-place Efes improved to 14-12 and 11th-place Fenerbahce dropped to 12-13 in match week 28.

In the night's other match, Crvena Zvezda claimed a 86-83 victory against Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at Belgrade's Aleksandar Nikolic Hall.