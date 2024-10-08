The second week of Europe’s premier basketball competition, the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague, tips off on Thursday, promising high-intensity clashes and plenty of drama.
The week's spotlight undoubtedly falls on the Turkish showdown between Anadolu Efes and Fenerbahçe Beko.
It marks the first matchup this season where two teams from the same country face off, setting up an all-Turkish classic.
Both teams are riding high after opening week victories, and their clash is set for Oct. 10 at the Basketball Development Center.
Expect nothing less than fireworks as these powerhouses battle for early-season supremacy.
Playoff memories reignite
Another headliner comes from Madrid, where Real Madrid takes on Serbia’s Partizan.
Their memorable playoff duel from two seasons ago still lingers in the minds of basketball fans. Both squads enter this game searching for their first win of the season, adding to the intensity.
The matchup tips off on Oct. 10 at the Wizink Center.
Panathinaikos eye Bayern
Ergin Ataman’s reigning champions, Panathinaikos AKTOR, are set to host Bayern Munich.
Fresh off a win against Real Madrid, Bayern is hungry to continue their momentum.
Meanwhile, Panathinaikos will be aiming to secure their second victory.
This clash is scheduled for Oct. 10 at the OAKA Arena.
Week 2 fixtures
Here’s the full schedule for Week 2 of the EuroLeague:
Oct. 9, Wednesday:
- 8:00 p.m.: Monaco vs Maccabi Playtika (Salle Gaston Medecin)
- 9:00 p.m.: Crvena Zvezda vs Baskonia (Belgrade Arena)
Oct. 10, Thursday:
- 8:30 p.m.: Anadolu Efes vs Fenerbahçe Beko (Basketball Development Center)
- 9:00 p.m.: LDLC ASVEL vs Virtus Segafredo Bologna (Astroballe)
- 9:15 p.m.: Panathinaikos AKTOR vs Bayern Munich (OAKA)
- 9:45 p.m.: Real Madrid vs Partizan (Wizink Center)
Oct. 11, Friday:
- 9:15 p.m.: Olympiakos vs Zalgiris (Peace and Friendship Stadium)
- 9:30 p.m.: Barcelona vs Alba Berlin (Palau Blaugrana)
- 9:30 p.m.: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan vs Paris Basketball (Unipol Forum)
Standings
After the first week of action, here’s how the standings look:
- Monaco (1-0) – 380 points for, 132 against
- Fenerbahçe Beko (1-0) – 271 points for, 112 against
- Panathinaikos AKTOR (1-0) – 277 points for, 102 against
- Anadolu Efes (1-0) – 167 points for, 92 against
- Bayern Munich (1-0) – 289 points for, 82 against
- Maccabi Playtika (1-0) – 272 points for, 92 against
- Zalgiris (1-0) – 167 points for, 72 against
- Baskonia (0-1) – 188 points for, 261 against
- Crvena Zvezda (0-1) – 180 points for, 173 against
- Paris Basketball (0-1) – 177 points for, 203 against
- Partizan (0-1) – 182 points for, 288 against
- LDLC ASVEL (0-1) – 182 points for, 297 against
- Barcelona (0-1) – 167 points for, 247 against
- Real Madrid (0-1) – 189 points for, 297 against
- Virtus Segafredo Bologna (0-1) – 167 points for, 269 against
- Alba Berlin (0-1) – 177 points for, 287 against
- Olympiakos (0-1) – 171 points for, 211 against
- EA7 Emporio Armani Milan (0-1) – 180 points for, 293 against
