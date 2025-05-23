Fenerbahçe Beko clinched a hard-fought 82-76 victory over Panathinaikos on Friday, earning a place in the EuroLeague final and moving one step closer to continental glory.

The Yellow Canaries will face the winner of the Olympiakos-Monaco match in the final on Sunday.

Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak attended the EuroLeague Final Four semifinal match, showing his support for the Turkish club in a packed Etihad Arena.

The arena was filled to capacity, with enthusiastic supporters of Fenerbahçe and Panathinaikos creating an electrifying atmosphere. Fans of the other two Final Four teams, Olympiakos and AS Monaco, were also present, contributing to the international spirit of the event.

Fenerbahçe fans made up the majority in the stands, turning the venue into a sea of yellow and navy as they rallied behind their team in pursuit of a spot in the EuroLeague final.