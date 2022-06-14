Fenerbahçe Beko beat the reigning champion Anadolu Efes on Monday to claim the Turkish Basketball Süper Lig championship title for the first time in the last four years.

Jan Vesely led the Yellow Canaries to a 92-80 victory over crosstown rival and newly crowned EuroLeague champion in Game 4, helping it win the best-out-five series 3-1.

The Czech player scored 18 points while French forward Nando De Colo contributed 17 points at Sinan Erdem Sports Hall.

Vesely was named Finals MVP after what is claimed to be his last game for the Istanbul powerhouse after eight years and several titles, including the EuroLeague championship of 2017.

Tibor Pleiss and Chris Singleton added 17 points each for Efes but could not save their team, which lost the first two games at Fenerbahçe and won Game 3 at home.

The Yellow Canaries, who won straight championships between 2016 and 2018, bagged their 10th league championship.

Efes is the most successful club in the history of the Turkish Basketball Süper League, having clinched the title 15 times.