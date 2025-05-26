Fenerbahçe captured the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague championship Sunday with an 81–70 win over Monaco, led by standout performances from Final Four MVP Nigel Hayes-Davis and head coach Sarunas Jasikevicius, who earned his first title as a coach after several close calls.

Hayes-Davis, who anchored Fenerbahçe’s dominant showing, said after the game that visualizing victory throughout the season helped prepare him for the moment, even if the emotions hadn’t fully set in yet.

“I believed all year, especially last month, we had what it took to win. When you do it over and over, you get numb to it,” he said. “It’s good to see my teammates happy, staff happy, everyone happy. I'm relishing the moment of the entire family being happy.”

Reacting to the lyrics “10% luck, 20% skill” from the song played during his MVP announcement, Hayes-Davis said: “I disagree with the percentages. In games like this, it's 90% effort ... The first thing that was mentioned [before the game] was if we don’t match or exceed Monaco’s physicality and effort, we won’t have a chance.”

Hayes-Davis also praised Fenerbahçe’s depth, crediting bench players for contributing key minutes that helped wear down Monaco over four quarters.

After the press conference, Hayes-Davis playfully doused Jasikevicius with water, prompting the coach to joke, “That’s the problem with the new generation. They don’t know how to celebrate.”

For Jasikevicius, Sunday’s title marked a breakthrough after four previous Final Four appearances as a coach without lifting the trophy. The Lithuanian, who also won four EuroLeague titles as a player, reflected on the pressure and emotional toll of being repeatedly close to victory.

“To get over the hump was difficult,” he said. “The people kind of not understanding the difficulty of achieving this trophy—it’s very difficult. The players matter the most.”

Jasikevicius dedicated the championship to his family, especially his wife, who he described as “the rock” through years of professional and personal sacrifices.

“There is no difference in winning the title as a coach or a player,” he added. “It’s the greatest feeling in the world to be a champion.”

He also praised Hayes-Davis’ composure during the Final Four, calling his patient, unforced play “a sign of maturity.”

Jasikevicius singled out Marko Guduric’s performance as a game-changer. “Marko is really solid. He understands what we want from him. His drive against Monaco, his shots sealed the championship for us,” he said.

Addressing the challenges of competing on the EuroLeague’s biggest stage, he told reporters: “It’s OK to be nervous. Embrace it. Head on. I played 12 Final Fours as a player. As a coach, I’m nervous as hell. Everybody is nervous. It’s OK.”

As for the championship game being held in Abu Dhabi, Jasikevicius shrugged off any controversy. “If this title comes on the moon, I’m OK with it,” he said.

Grateful for the opportunity, Jasikevicius closed by crediting the club: “I’m so grateful to be a part of Fenerbahçe. I’m honored to be working with the best general manager in European basketball.”