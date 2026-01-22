Fenerbahçe Beko will look to turn home dominance into further EuroLeague momentum when it hosts Spain’s Baskonia on Thursday night in Istanbul.

The Round 24 matchup tips off at 8:45 p.m. local time at Ülker Sports and Event Hall, a 13,800-seat arena that has become one of the most unforgiving stops in European basketball.

For Fenerbahçe, the fixture represents another opportunity to cement their place among the competition’s elite; for Baskonia, it is a test of resilience as their margin for error continues to shrink.

Fenerbahçe enters the round second in the standings with a 15-7 record, firmly entrenched in the top-tier playoff conversation.

A top-six finish would secure direct qualification to the postseason, and Jasikevicius’ side has increasingly played with that clarity of purpose.

Balance has been their strength, defensive control, disciplined pace, and multiple scoring options rather than reliance on a single star.

That identity was reinforced in recent outings.

After a frustrating loss to Dubai Basketball briefly disrupted their rhythm, Fenerbahçe responded with maturity.

An 82-79 home win over Valencia highlighted their ability to grind through tight finishes, while the 85-80 victory away to Virtus Bologna showcased improved road composure and defensive sharpness, particularly in late possessions.

The first meeting between these teams this season offered a reminder of Fenerbahçe’s ceiling.

Their emphatic 108-93 win in Vitoria-Gasteiz combined tempo, perimeter shooting and transition efficiency, leaving Baskonia struggling to contain waves of pressure.

It was one of Fenerbahçe’s most complete offensive performances of the campaign.

Baskonia arrives in Istanbul ranked 15th with eight wins, still mathematically alive in the play-in chase but running out of room to maneuver.

The Spanish side remains capable of explosive stretches, driven by Markus Howard’s scoring ability, yet defensive inconsistency and road inefficiency have repeatedly stalled momentum.

Facing a disciplined, physical Fenerbahçe side on its home floor magnifies those weaknesses.

Historically, the matchup has been tightly contested, with little separating the teams across EuroLeague seasons.

Recent trends, however, favor Fenerbahçe, particularly in Istanbul, where crowd intensity often tilts close games decisively.