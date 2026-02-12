Fenerbahçe Beko travel to Athens to face Panathinaikos AKTOR in the 28th round of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague on Friday at the Telekom Center, with tip-off scheduled for 10:15 p.m. Turkish time. The matchup carries major implications for the regular-season standings and playoff seeding.

The reigning EuroLeague champions lead the table at 19-7 after 26 games, boasting a six-game winning streak and one of the league’s most balanced squads under coach Sarunas Jasikevicius.

Fenerbahce Beko head coach Sarunas Jasikevicius gives instructions to his players during the Turkish Basketball Süper Lig match against Galatasaray MCT Technic at Ulker Sports and Event Hall, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 8, 2026. (AA Photo)

Fenerbahçe averages 82.5 points per game while allowing 79.1, yielding a +88 point differential for the season.

Key performers have combined efficient scoring with tight defensive rotations, enabling the team to maintain momentum despite a grueling schedule.

Thursday’s game also presents an opportunity for revenge: Panathinaikos edged Fenerbahçe 81-77 in Istanbul during their first meeting this season.

Panathinaikos, under Turkish National Team coach Ergin Ataman, sits eighth with a 16-11 record.

The Greek side averages 85.3 points and concedes 83.5, with a season point differential of +47.

While capable of high-octane offense, Panathinaikos has shown inconsistency, highlighted by a 78-62 road loss to Partizan in its most recent EuroLeague outing.

Still, home-court advantage at the Telekom Center and Ataman’s tactical adjustments make them a formidable foe, especially in a high-pressure rematch.

This clash is expected to feature key individual battles, Fenerbahçe’s guards pushing tempo against Panathinaikos’ perimeter defense, and big men on both sides controlling the boards.

Turnovers, transition opportunities, and defensive execution could decide the outcome in what promises to be a tightly contested, physically intense contest.