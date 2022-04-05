Fenerbahçe, who is already out of contention to reach the EuroLeague playoffs, claimed a consolation win over Bayern Munich on Monday.

The Istanbul-based side defeated the German visitor 81-76, for its only 10th victory this season.

Shooting the hoops at Istanbul's Ulker Sports and Event Hall, Fenerbahçe's Jan Vesely posted a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

His teammate Pierria Henry, however, was the highest scorer of the game with 22 points and eight assists, while Dyshawn Pierre produced 10 points in the Round 26 game.

For the losing side, Augustine Rubit scored 17 points as Darrun Hilliard finished with 13 points on the road.

Fenerbahçe's French guard Nando De Colo was unable to play against the German side due to a calf injury.

With the victory, Fenerbahçe is placed 12th in the league with 10 wins and 16 losses.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, is placed eighth in the league with 13 wins and same number of losses.