Istanbul heavyweight Fenerbahçe defeated newly crowned EuroLeague champion Anadolu Efes 85-76 to take a 1-0 lead in the Turkish Basketball Süper Lig playoff finals Tuesday.

Defending continental champ Anadolu Efes made a good start to the match, leading 20-18 at the end of the first quarter.

Fenerbahçe, however, fought back in the second quarter, building a 19-17 lead.

The Yellow Canaries had a 59-53 lead by the end of the third quarter, as it produced a 22-point display at the Ülker Sports Arena.

Jan Vesely sank 17 points and claimed seven rebounds, while Nando de Colo netted 13 points and made seven assists.

Devin Rydale Booker, in the meanwhile, finished the game with 11 points.

Efes's French guard Rodrigue Beaubois was the highest scorer for his side with 20 points, while Elijah Bryant helped his team with 13 points.

Game 2 between the two Istanbul sides will be played at the same venue Thursday.