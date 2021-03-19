Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahçe hammered Lithuania's Zalgiris Kaunas 84-61 in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague game Thursday, with Czech star Jan Vesely hugely contributing to the victory.

A Fenerbahçe player since 2014, Vesely tallied 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to be the key player in the Round 30 game in Istanbul.

Vesely played his 250th EuroLeague game and 196th with Fenerbahçe.

The 30-year-old played in 54 EuroLeague games with Serbian club KK Partizan NIS in 2008-2011.

Then he played for NBA franchises the Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets until his move to Fenerbahçe in 2014.

In addition to Vesely, French playmaker Nando De Colo scored 16 points and produced six assists. Another Fenerbahçe player, Dyshawn Pierre, added 12 points.

Lukas Lekavicius led Zalgiris with 12 points. American guard Thomas Walkup produced 11 points and Marius Grigonis racked up 10 points and made eight assists in Istanbul.

Fenerbahçe has 18 wins and 12 losses in the 2020-21 EuroLeague regular season. Zalgiris, on the other hand, has a 15-15 win/loss record.

In the next fixture, Fenerbahçe will face Greek side Olympiacos on March 26.