Fenerbahçe Beko’s upcoming EuroLeague home games against Israeli clubs Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Tel Aviv will be played in Munich next month instead of Istanbul due to heightened security concerns, the Turkish powerhouse announced Wednesday.

Originally scheduled for Nov. 11 and 13 at Ülker Sports and Event Hall, the 10th- and 11th-round fixtures will now take place at Munich’s SAP Garden arena, following consultations between Fenerbahçe, EuroLeague organizers and local authorities.

The decision comes after Turkish officials advised against hosting Israeli teams in the country amid ongoing regional tensions stemming from the conflict in Gaza. Both games in Germany will remain open to fans.

“Following extensive discussions and security evaluations, it was decided that the SAP Garden in Munich – approved by local authorities and meeting all EuroLeague match criteria – would host the games,” Fenerbahçe said in a statement.

The club added that updates on ticketing, tipoff times and compensation for season-ticket holders would be shared via its official website.

Fenerbahçe, the reigning EuroLeague champions, had faced a similar situation last season, when two home games against Maccabi were moved to Lithuania for the same reasons.

The relocation reflects broader unrest across European sport as the Gaza conflict continues to reverberate through stadiums and arenas.

Both Fenerbahçe and Anadolu Efes have publicly criticized the EuroLeague’s decision to allow Israeli clubs to resume hosting games from Dec.1 following recent cease-fire efforts.

Across Europe, sports bodies have wrestled with related disruptions. Maccabi Tel Aviv football supporters were barred from attending a Europa League clash at Aston Villa, while protests flared during Israel’s World Cup qualifiers in Italy and Norway.

Cycling outfit Israel-Premier Tech plans to rebrand to distance itself from political backlash, and Indonesia recently denied visas to Israeli gymnasts ahead of a world championship in Jakarta.

Despite the turbulence, EuroLeague intends for the competitions to resume in Israel by December, marking the first major return since the October 2023 Hamas attacks.