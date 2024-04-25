Fenerbahçe clinched a heart-stopping 95-91 overtime victory against Monaco in an exciting Turkish Airlines EuroLeague playoff series opener, seizing a 1-0 lead.

The clash between Fenerbahçe and Monaco was nothing short of a basketball spectacle.

Played at the Salle Gaston Medecin, the game ended in a tense 81-81 tie at the end of regulation time.

However, it was in the overtime period that the Istanbul-based side managed to outshine their opponents, clinching a hard-fought 95-91 victory and seizing a 1-0 series lead.

With this victory, Fenerbahçe not only took the series lead but also gained the crucial home-court advantage, edging closer to securing a spot in the final four.

Despite the absence of key big men like Johnathan Motley, who was sidelined due to injury, and Sertaç Şanlı facing early foul trouble, limiting his playing time to just 6 minutes and 53 seconds, head coach Sarunas Jasikevicius found a winning formula with a lineup that saw Nigel Hayes-Davis playing as the 4 and Nate Sestina as the 5.

The team's shorter players also stepped up in crucial moments, contributing to their victory and giving Fenerbahçe the upper hand in the series.

Nate Sestina, who joined Fenerbahçe at the start of the season, initially struggled to make a significant impact, especially in the EuroLeague.

However, under Jasikevicius' guidance, Sestina has started to find his rhythm.

His standout performances against Baskonia and Partizan showcased his potential, and in the match against Monaco, he was instrumental once again.

Coming off the bench to play 31 minutes and 13 seconds, the American player shot 4/5 from beyond the arc, scoring 16 points and becoming the team's second-highest scorer.

With six rebounds, one steal and a performance rating of 16, Sestina delivered a standout performance, setting a new career-high in EuroLeague scoring.

Nigel Hayes-Davis, Fenerbahçe's leading scorer in the EuroLeague and enjoying one of the best seasons of his career, played a crucial role in the victory over Monaco.

Despite a slow start with only seven points in the first three quarters, Hayes-Davis stepped up in the final period, scoring seven points and playing a pivotal role in Fenerbahçe's comeback.

His five consecutive crucial points in overtime, coupled with his total of 19 points, made him one of the top scorers of the game.

The status of Scottie Wilbekin, who left the court injured during the third quarter of the match against Monaco and did not return, remains uncertain. His condition will be evaluated further before the second match.

The second game between Monaco and Fenerbahçe will be played on Friday at the Salle Gaston Medecin.

A victory for Fenerbahçe would give them a commanding 2-0 lead in the series, while a win for Monaco would tie the series at 1-1.

The third game, if necessary, is scheduled for next week on Wednesday at the Ülker Sports and Event Hall, with the fourth game, if needed, on May 3 at the same venue and time.

In the event of a 2-2 tie, the decisive fifth game will be played in Monaco.