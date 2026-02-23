Fenerbahçe Beko turned a tense Istanbul derby into a statement victory on Sunday night, defeating Beşiktaş GAIN 91-74 in the Ziraat Bankası Turkish Cup final at Sinan Erdem Sports Hall and lifting their third consecutive title in the competition, as well as the 10th in club history.

For head coach Sarunas Jasikevicius, the celebration was about more than silverware. It was about resilience.

“We are extremely happy,” the Lithuanian coach said after the final buzzer, before revealing the uncertainty that shadowed his squad in the hours leading up to tipoff.

Injuries had disrupted preparation throughout the week, with Tarık Biberovic, Nando De Colo and Scottie Wilbekin all struggling physically, and the coaching staff unsure until the morning of the game who would be fit enough to contribute.

Tarık not only played, he carried the moment. Battling pain, the forward delivered a commanding MVP performance with 28 points and 10 rebounds, shooting 4 for 5 from three-point range and setting the tone in decisive stretches. Jasikevicius made sure his effort did not go unnoticed.

“Tarık worked incredibly hard to play,” he said. “We do not always speak about what happens behind the scenes, but some of our injured players came out and fought for this team.”

The final began at the tempo expected from two of Türkiye’s strongest sides. Beşiktaş, disciplined and well-prepared under Dusan Alimpijevic, edged ahead 24-22 after the first quarter and kept the contest tight into halftime, where Fenerbahçe held a narrow 46-42 advantage.

The shift came after the break, when Fenerbahçe’s composure, depth and backcourt control gradually tilted the balance.

Wade Baldwin IV orchestrated with authority, finishing with 21 points, nine assists and six rebounds, while Talen Horton-Tucker added 11 points and steady playmaking that stabilized the offense. As their guards dictated tempo and spacing improved, Fenerbahçe’s offense flowed and their defense tightened, producing a 45-32 second-half advantage that effectively broke the game open.

“When our guards take control like this, we really look like a good team,” Jasikevicius said. “When our playmakers perform this way, we become very difficult to beat.”

Despite the margin, Jasikevicius was quick to acknowledge the quality of the opponent, describing Beşiktaş as extremely well coached and tactically sharp, a team capable of matching physicality and rhythm for long stretches. But once Fenerbahçe established control through their backcourt and began converting defensive stops into efficient possessions, the outcome felt inevitable.

The triumph continues a remarkable run under Jasikevicius, who has now won five of his last six cup finals with the club and remains unbeaten in the Turkish Cup since taking charge in the 2024-25 season.