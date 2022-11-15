The hunt could not bear fruit for the Türkiye Men's National Basketball team as they lost 77-76 to Serbia in the fourth match of the FIBA ​​2023 World Cup European qualification second round Group A and the chance to participate in the FIBA ​​2023 World Cup went down the drain with Greece defeating Belgium.

Türkiye was defeated for the fifth time in the eighth World Cup qualifying match, in which the team carried its first-round wins and losses into the second round.

In the fourth match of Group I, Greece beat Belgium 72-70 away, to stretch its number of victories to five.

Following the 72-71 loss at Greece's hands and 76-67 hammering in the return leg, the national team got more disappointments after losing to Serbia 79-72 and 77-76 in both legs.

The National Men's Basketball Team needed to finish in the top three of Group I in order to qualify for the FIBA 2023 World Cup, but sadly, the odds were not on the boys' side.

With seven victories in the group, Latvia was among the teams that qualified for the FIBA ​​2023 World Cup.

With two games remaining in the group stage, the Turkish National Team, which trailed Serbia and Greece in the double average was denied the opportunity to represent its country at the World Cup.

While Greece's spot in the World Cup has already been secured the third team from Group I to participate in the tournament will be determined from the results of Serbia and Belgium's match.

Türkiye will face Latvia and Belgium in their last two matches in their group although they clearly have nothing to play for.