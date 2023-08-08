Ömer Kutluay, the 14-year-old rising basketball star nurtured in the Anadolu Efes basketball program, has found a new home at the Spanish powerhouse, Real Madrid.

The announcement, made by his father, Ibrahim Kutluay, marks a pivotal chapter in Ömer's budding career and the realization of a basketball dream that spans generations.

Ibrahim Kutluay, a revered figure in Turkish basketball lore, articulated the profound sentiment of witnessing a son's journey into uncharted athletic terrain.

"Having experienced a spectrum of triumphs and exhilaration in my own sports journey, witnessing my son's path is an entirely unparalleled emotion," Kutluay said.

"As you embark on this courageous new odyssey, my unwavering support accompanies you to the very end, my dear son. You are about to don the jersey of the world's grandest club and my heart swells with pride," he added.

Amid a backdrop of soaring aspirations and shared dreams, Ibrahim Kutluay's words resonate as more than mere encouragement.

They encapsulate the torch-passing moment as the younger Kutluay dons the Real Madrid colors.

"I stand by your side, unwavering, as you chart your course towards realizing your dreams, my son," Ibrahim Kutluay said.

The announcement also drew poignant words from Demet Şener, Ömer's mother, whose pride and emotion transcended words. "My heart swells with immeasurable pride. Best of luck, my dear son. I love you beyond words," she said.

Kutluay's transfer comes a few weeks after the Spaniards also snatched one of Türkiye's brightest football stars, Arda Güler, from Fenerbahçe.

Despite not being able to show what he is made up of yet due to injuries, Güler's potential is not one to be underrated.