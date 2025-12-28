Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from an eight-game injury absence with a triumphant performance Saturday, while the Utah Jazz snapped San Antonio’s eight-game winning streak.

Antetokounmpo scored 29 points and grabbed eight rebounds in 25 minutes to lead the Bucks in a 112-103 victory at Chicago, snapping the Bulls' five-game win streak.

The 31-year-old Greek star, a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, made 10-of-15 shots from the floor and 8-of-10 free throws as Milwaukee improved to 13-19.

Antetokounmpo suffered a right calf strain earlier this month and the Bucks went 2-6 without him.

"The guy just came back for his first game. He's happy to be back on the floor," said Bucks coach Doc Rivers, who limited his star big man's time on the court.

"We didn't want him to have a heavy load to do with the ball," Rivers said. "Minute-wise, I think it worked out really well ... It was a good win for us."

Rivers said Antetokounmpo's return boosted his teammates' confidence.

"When the team is making a run and you have him on the floor, you feel like you're going to get a bucket or a good shot," Rivers said.

"When you don't have him on the floor, you can go into those droughts."

Bobby Portis added 17 points and 10 rebounds off the Bucks bench while Chicago (15-16) was led by 16 points each from Coby White and Nikola Vucevic.

At San Antonio, the Spurs lost 127-114 to Utah despite 32 points and seven rebounds from Victor Wembanyama in his return to the starting lineup. The French star had been a reserve the past seven games after a left calf strain.

Finland star Lauri Markkanen scored 29 for the Jazz on 11-of-16 shooting, 5-of-6 from 3-point range, and Keyonte George had 28 points for Utah.

The Jazz outscored the Spurs 11-2 over the last three minutes for the victory, Markkanen scoring seven points and George four in the closing run.

San Antonio fell to 23-8 while Utah improved to 12-19.

New York's win streak improved to four games as Karl-Anthony Towns delivered 36 points and 16 rebounds and Jalen Brunson added 34 points in a 128-125 victory at Atlanta.

OG Anunoby made four free throws in the last 30 seconds for the final points and Atlanta's Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed a final 3-point shot.

The Knicks (22-9) have won 13 of their past 16 games while the Hawks have dropped six in a row.

Rockets, Nets roll

Kevin Durant scored 30 points to lead the Houston Rockets over visiting Cleveland 117-100 in a matchup of NBA contenders. Reserve Jaylon Tyson led the Cavaliers with 23 points and 14 rebounds.

Cam Thomas scored 30 points off the bench to power Brooklyn over host Minnesota 123-107. Anthony Edwards scored 28 for the Timberwolves.

Andrew Wiggins and reserve Jaime Jaquez each scored 28 points and Norman Powell added 23 to lead Miami in a 142-116 home victory over Indiana. Pascal Siakam had 33 points in a losing cause.

At Orlando, Anthony Black scored a career-high 38 points and Desmond Bane added 24 to lead the Orlando Magic over Denver 127-126.

Nikola Jokic had a triple-double to lead the Nuggets with 34 points, 21 rebounds and 12 assists, and his two free throws with 11.9 seconds remaining gave Denver a 126-125 lead.

But Bane answered with two free throws with 6.9 seconds to play to lift the Magic ahead and Denver's Jamal Murray missed a fadeaway jumper at the buzzer to give Orlando the victory.

Devin Booker scored 20 points and Dillon Brooks added 18 to lead Phoenix to a 123-114 win at New Orleans.

Sacramento's Russell Westbrook and Keon Ellis each scored 21 points to lead the host Kings over Dallas 113-107.