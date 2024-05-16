The Professional Basketball Writers Association announced Wednesday that Golden State Warriors standout Stephen Curry has been named the recipient of the 2023-24 Magic Johnson Award.

Voted on by over 200 writers and editors who are part of the PBWA, this award recognizes an NBA player who not only excels on the court but also demonstrates exceptional cooperation and grace in interactions with the media and fans, as stated by the organization.

It's the second Johnson award for Curry, who also won in 2016. Damian Lillard (2017, 2020) and Shane Battier (2007, 2013) are the other two-time winners.

There were five finalists for the award: Curry, Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls), Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves) and Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers).

Curry, 36, has won about every award in his 15 seasons since the Warriors selected him No. 7 overall in the 2009 NBA Draft. Among the honors, he's a two-time league MVP, four-time NBA champion, 10-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA first-team selection and a member of the league's 75th Anniversary Team.

For the 2022-23 season, Curry won the J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award and was named the Social Justice Champion, winning the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Trophy.

In the 2023-24 season, Curry averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists and was named Clutch Player of the Year.