Quentin Grimes scored 23 points and Collin Sexton added 21 as the visiting Los Angeles Lakers overcame Luka Doncic’s absence to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 103-87 on Wednesday in Inglewood, California.

Austin Reaves contributed 16 points and Matisse Thybulle added 15 as the Lakers bounced back from their first loss of the season, a defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Walker Kessler finished with 11 points and nine rebounds in his fifth game for the Lakers, matching the number of appearances he made for the Utah Jazz last season. Jake LaRavia grabbed 10 rebounds.

Doncic sat out with back tightness on the second night of a back-to-back, while Ziaire Williams was also unavailable because of a foot injury. Former Lakers forward Rui Hachimura missed the game for the Clippers with quad soreness.

Rookie Keaton Wagler scored a career-high 21 points and Derrick Jones Jr. added 15 for the Clippers, who lost for the third time in four games this season, including two defeats to the Lakers.

Darius Garland scored 14 points on 4-of-12 shooting for the Clippers, who committed 24 turnovers, marking their third consecutive game with at least that many. The Clippers lead the NBA in turnovers per game at 23.0.

The Clippers shot a season-low 35.1% from the field, while the Lakers shot 44.3% and held a 48-41 rebounding advantage.

After a competitive first quarter, the Lakers began to pull away with a 16-0 run in the second quarter, turning a two-point deficit into a 45-31 lead. They led 56-38 at halftime after holding the Clippers to 17.6% shooting in the second quarter.

The Clippers cut the deficit to 58-51 four minutes into the third quarter before the Lakers regained control and took an 85-66 lead into the fourth.

Grimes, Sexton and Thybulle each recorded a season-high scoring total for the Lakers, with all three in their first season with the team. Sexton shot 6 of 11 from the field and 4 of 7 from 3-point range, while Thybulle went 5 of 6 from the field and 4 of 5 from beyond the arc.

Wagler, the No. 5 overall pick in the June draft, has scored in double figures in all four games for the Clippers.