A gritty San Antonio Spurs defeated the Utah Jazz 110-102 Sunday to secure their 12th consecutive victory, while the Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to eight games.

Utah, languishing at the bottom of the Western Conference with only one win, had threatened to pull off a huge upset after leading by five points midway through the fourth quarter.

But San Antonio closed with a 16-4 run in the final three minutes to improve to 12-2 at the top of the Western Conference standings, neck-and-neck with the Lakers.

Dylan Harper led San Antonio's scorers with 31 points, while French star Victor Wembanyama had another big game at both ends with 26 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five blocks.

Los Angeles kept pace with their rivals from Texas Sunday after Luka Doncic delivered his seventh 40-point performance of the season in a 131-123 road win over the Phoenix Suns.

Doncic, who is averaging 39 points per game (PPG), drained five 3-pointers en route to 43 points with nine assists in a wire-to-wire victory.

The Lakers had appeared to be strolling towards a rout after surging into a 31-point lead late in the third quarter.

But they were given a huge scare in the fourth quarter as Phoenix threatened a sensational comeback after closing the gap to just five points.

Despite being outscored 43-27 in the final frame, the Lakers held off the rally to move to 12-2 in the Western Conference.

"We got a little bit sloppy in that fourth quarter so we've really got to work on that," Doncic said.

"I know we've got eight in a row, but we've got to do better at that."

With the Lakers still missing the injured Austin Reaves, Doncic was given scoring support from Quentin Grimes, who rattled in five 3-pointers in a 22-point haul.

Collin Sexton added 16 from the bench, and Walker Kessler finished with a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds.

The Oklahoma City Thunder snapped their three-game losing streak. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 in a 125-103 win at Sacramento.

'Super humbling'

In the Eastern Conference, LeBron James moved into third place on the NBA's all-time assists list as the Philadelphia 76ers overpowered the Indiana Pacers 131-124.

James finished with 15 points and 11 assists as the Sixers improved to 11-3.

James is now one ahead of Jason Kidd's 12,091 career assists. Chris Paul is second on the list with 12,552, while John Stockton leads with 15,806.

"It's super humbling," James said.

"It's something that I didn't obviously foresee in my career, but assists mean a lot to me – moving the ball, being able to find my teammates.

"And just being linked to some of the greatest to ever play this game, and also a dear friend of mine in JK (Kidd). It's very special," James added.

The Sixers remain half a game behind the Boston Celtics at the top of the Eastern Conference. The Celtics cruised to a sixth straight win Sunday with a 131-94 rout of the Dallas Mavericks at the TD Garden.

Jayson Tatum led the way with 32 points, six rebounds and six assists as the Celtics improved to 11-2.

The reigning NBA champion New York Knicks improved to 7-6 after a 112-108 overtime win against the Toronto Raptors.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson each scored 28 points for New York.