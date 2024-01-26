It has been four years since basketball was rocked by the untimely passing of Kobe Bryant, a maestro who scribed his legacy in the halls of the Los Angeles Lakers over two extraordinary decades in the NBA.

The saddening memory of the helicopter tragedy on Jan. 26, 2020, still lingers, claiming not just the life of the 41-year-old Bryant but also that of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

The collective grief of losing a basketball luminary and a promising young talent rippled through sports in general.

Bryant's tenure with the Lakers was a saga of triumphs – five NBA championships, an astonishing 18 All-Star selections and MVP accolades in both the regular season (2008) and the finals (2009, 2010).

His star power extended beyond national borders, gracing the Olympics in 2008 and 2012 with the U.S. national team.

The untimely departure of this gold medal winner left a void, plunging basketball's very heart.

The global outpouring of grief manifested in murals and tributes, with images of Bryant and the iconic numbers 8 and 24 adorning basketball courts and street walls worldwide.

A man walks past a Kobe Bryant and Gigi mural on the side of the Hardcore Fitness Bootcamp, Los Angeles, U.S., Jan. 22, 2021. (Getty Images Photo)

The tragic helicopter crash, en route to a game at the Mamba Sports Academy he founded, unfolded in Calabasas.

Investigation findings revealed that Ara Zobayan, the pilot, lost control due to the density of fog.

Just hours prior to the accident, Bryant, known as the "Black Mamba," took to Twitter.

His message, acknowledging LeBron James surpassing him as the league's third all-time leading scorer, echoed a spirit of camaraderie: "Continue to move the game forward. I respect my brother very much."

Beyond the basketball court, Bryant, who wed Vanessa Laine in 2001, was a devoted father to four daughters – Bianka, Gianna, Natalia and Capri.

Genesis

Born in Philadelphia, U.S., on Aug. 23, 1978, his destiny intertwined with the sport, and his journey would later weave a narrative that rivaled even the legendary Michael Jordan.

The son of former NBA player Joe Bryant, Kobe inherited not only his father's love for the game but also his moniker from the renowned Japanese steak, Kobe beef.

The family's basketball journey took them to Italy when Kobe was just 6, following Joe's transfer to the Sebastiani Rieti team.

In the cobblestone streets, Bryant honed his skills, immersing himself in both Italian and Spanish cultures.

Summers were reserved for returning to the U.S., where he further cultivated his passion on American basketball courts.

The Bryant family's return stateside in 1991 marked the beginning of Kobe's ascent to NBA stardom.

Skipping the traditional college route, 17-year-old Kobe entered the NBA draft in 1996, selected 13th by the Charlotte Hornets.

However, fate intervened, and his rights were swiftly traded to the Los Angeles Lakers – the team of his childhood dreams – in exchange for Serbian center Vlade Divac.

Bryant's Lakers journey commenced at the age of 18, making him the "youngest basketball player to play in the NBA" at the time, a record later eclipsed by Jermaine O'Neal and Andrew Bynum.

Despite playing in the shadows of luminaries like Eddie Jones and Nick Van Exel during his initial seasons, Kobe's potential and flair began to surface.

His sophomore year saw a maturing Bryant, boasting a scoring average of 15.4 in the 1997-1998 season and earning the distinction of being "the youngest player to start in the first five of the NBA All-Star game."

The turning point arrived in 1999 when coaching maestro Phil Jackson, fresh off six championships with Michael Jordan, took the helm.

The synergy between Jackson, Kobe and Shaquille O'Neal led to three consecutive championships in 2000, 2001 and 2002.

Bryant's on-court prowess during these title runs showcased a progression from 22.5 to 28.5 to 25.2 points in the regular season, matched by stellar playoff performances.

The dynamics shifted in the 2002-2003 season, fueled by Bryant's motivation.

Despite his impressive individual feats, including a streak of 40-point games, the Lakers fell short in the Western Conference semifinals against the San Antonio Spurs.

Subsequent years saw the Lakers chasing glory, adding Karl Malone and Gary Payton in 2003.

However, amid off-court controversies, including a rape accusation involving Bryant, the team fell short in the 2004 NBA finals, succumbing to the Detroit Pistons.

Evolution

The 2004-2005 NBA season marked a pivotal moment for Kobe Bryant as Coach Phil Jackson bid farewell and Shaquille O'Neal was traded to the Miami Heat.

The Lakers underwent a transformation, and fans eagerly anticipated Bryant's performance without his longstanding teammate.

Despite Bryant's individual brilliance, averaging 27.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and six assists, the Lakers fell short of the playoffs that season.

The ensuing year saw the reunion of Phil Jackson and Kobe Bryant in 2005-2006.

Bryant, under Jackson's guidance, commenced the season with a bang, scoring an astounding 62 points in just three quarters against the Dallas Mavericks.

However, it was on Jan. 22, 2006, when Bryant rewrote history by scoring 81 points against the Toronto Raptors.

This remarkable feat made him the second-highest scorer in a single game, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain, and shattered the Lakers' club record previously held by Elgin Baylor at 71 points.

Despite this, the Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, marking a bitter end to an exceptional season.

The subsequent years saw a resurgence for the Lakers.

In the 2007-2008 season, the team became champions again with the addition of Spanish center Pau Gasol.

Bryant, named the regular season's Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the first time, was on fire, averaging 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

However, the Lakers fell short in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

Undeterred, Bryant led the Lakers to the finals once more in the 2008-2009 season, triumphing over the Orlando Magic.

This victory marked the end of a seven-year championship drought for the Lakers, with Bryant earning MVP honors in the final series.

In the 2009-2010 season, he secured his revenge against the Celtics, clinching his fifth championship ring and silencing the doubters.

Driven by a desire to surpass the legendary Michael Jordan's six championships, Bryant faced challenges in the subsequent seasons.

Despite the Lakers' status as favorites with additions like Dwight Howard and Steve Nash in 2012, they fell short of expectations.

Bryant made history in a 2013 game, becoming the first NBA player to achieve 47 points, eight rebounds, five assists, four blocks and three steals simultaneously.

However, his season was cut short by a torn Achilles tendon.

Twilight

The following years were marred by injuries, with Bryant facing setbacks due to a left knee fracture in 2013 and a tear in his right shoulder in 2015.

Nevertheless, he continued to make history, surpassing Michael Jordan to become the third-highest scorer in NBA history in a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2014.

Kobe Bryant bid farewell to the court on April 13, 2016, with an unforgettable performance.

Scoring 60 points in a victory against the Utah Jazz, he left an indelible mark on the game.

The city of Los Angeles immortalized him by declaring Aug. 24 as "Kobe Bryant Day" in 2016, honoring his 20-year career with the Lakers.

Beyond the basketball court, Bryant showcased his versatility by starring in Turkish Airlines commercials alongside Lionel Messi and winning an Oscar for "Dear Basketball," a short film based on his retirement letter.

Posthumously, the NBA All-Star Game MVP award was renamed in his honor, reflecting his enduring legacy in the world of basketball.