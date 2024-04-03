As the EuroLeague, the premier club-based basketball competition in Europe, approaches the final two weeks of the regular season, the race for playoff and play-in spots has intensified.

Representing Türkiye, both Fenerbahçe Beko and Anadolu Efes are contenders in these crucial last two weeks.

Fenerbahçe Beko aim for a direct playoff berth, while Anadolu Efes will fight to secure a play-in spot.

Their showdown is set for Friday in an Istanbul derby.

The ongoing regular season, spanning 34 weeks with 18 teams, has introduced a new playoff format.

Inspired by the NBA, this system grants direct playoff entry to the top six teams.

Teams ranking seventh to 10th engage in play-in matches.

Fenerbahçe Beko currently hold the fifth spot, positioning them favorably for a direct playoff entry.

Their upcoming matches against Anadolu Efes and Olympiakos could seal their playoff fate with a victory.

An intriguing scenario unfolds where Fenerbahçe Beko could secure their playoff spot even before facing Anadolu Efes on Friday.

If Maccabi Playtika lose to Barcelona on Thursday, Fenerbahçe Beko will secure a top-six finish.

Should Fenerbahçe fail to secure a direct playoff spot, they will pivot to the play-in route, where the remaining five tickets for playoff berths are up for grabs in the last two weeks.

Leading the regular season, Real Madrid are set for the playoffs.

The remaining five tickets are contested by Panathinaikos AKTOR, Monaco, Barcelona, Fenerbahçe Beko, Olympiakos and Maccabi Playtika.

This week's matchups will determine the top six directly entering the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Maccabi Playtika's fate hinges on securing the seventh spot for the play-in.

The debut of the play-in system sees seven teams vying intensely. Virtus Segafredo Bologna has already secured their play-in spot, aiming to solidify their playoff contention from the eighth position.

The battle intensifies for the remaining two play-in spots among seven contenders. If Anadolu Efes and Baskonia win their remaining matches, they will clinch the play-in spots.

Anadolu Efes face Fenerbahçe Beko and Kızılyıldız, while Baskonia takes on Real Madrid and Virtus Segafredo Bologna. Baskonia needs one win to enter the play-in, but Anadolu Efes may need more than that.

Following closely behind Anadolu Efes are Zalgiris, EA7 Emporio Armani, Partizan, Valencia and Bayern Munich.

The final two weeks could see five teams tied in points, triggering the tiebreaker system.

Teams outside the top three, including Kızılyıldız, LDLC ASVEL and Alba Berlin, have minimal chances of impacting the playoffs.

The top five, including Fenerbahçe Beko, vie for home-court advantage in the playoffs.

Apart from Real Madrid securing the top spot, the battle for the remaining three tickets involves Panathinaikos AKTOR, Monaco, Barcelona, Fenerbahçe Beko and Olympiakos, all close in victories.

Notably, Zeljko Obradovic, head coach of Partizan, the legendary and most successful team in EuroLeague history, faces a rare prospect of missing the playoffs after a decade.

In the upcoming weeks, the play-in contenders will vie for a spot in the Final Four in Berlin, Germany.

The regular season concludes on April 12, followed by the play-in matches on April 16 and 19.

The playoffs, where teams need three wins to advance to the Final Four, will be held from April 23 to May 8. The Final Four itself takes place from May 24 to 26 at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin.