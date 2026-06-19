More than five decades of frustration, near misses and fading hopes gave way to jubilation Thursday as hundreds of thousands of New York Knicks fans packed Lower Manhattan for a ticker-tape parade honoring the franchise's first NBA championship since 1973.

Broadway's famed "Canyon of Heroes" transformed into a sea of orange and blue as fans lined the streets before sunrise, many arriving overnight to claim a spot along the parade route. The celebration marked the culmination of a season that reignited one of basketball's most passionate fan bases and delivered a title generations of supporters feared they might never see.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani predicted the event could become one of the largest parades in city history. By early morning, viewing areas were already at capacity, according to police, as crowds continued pouring into Lower Manhattan.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and New York Knicks Vice President and Senior Basketball Advisor William Wesley pose with a key to the city at New York City Hall during the parade, New York City, U.S., June 18, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

The Knicks' championship run captivated New York from start to finish. After years of postseason disappointment, the team stormed through the playoffs with a 15-3 record, repeatedly overcoming adversity before defeating the San Antonio Spurs in five games in the NBA Finals. The Game 5 victory ended a 53-year championship drought and unleashed celebrations across the city's five boroughs.

Among those celebrating was Trip Kesler, a Long Island native now living in Florida, who traveled hundreds of miles with her brother to witness the historic moment.

The siblings woke at 3 a.m. to secure a prime viewing location along the route.

"We love our team," Kesler said while wearing a hand-knitted Knicks hat made by her mother.

For decades, she said, her father insisted the Knicks would eventually return to the top.

"And we did it this year," she said. "I was locked in since Game One of the Finals. I knew who was gonna win."

When the parade began shortly after 10:30 a.m., players soaked in the atmosphere that generations of Knicks stars had dreamed of experiencing.

NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson drew some of the loudest cheers. At one point, he stepped off his float and carried the Larry O'Brien Trophy through the crowd as thousands chanted his name.

Karl-Anthony Towns celebrated in trademark fashion, dancing atop a float while wearing a backward Knicks cap and smoking a cigar. Backup center Mitchell Robinson rolled through the festivities in one of his customized trucks.

The championship celebration also brought together multiple generations of Knicks history. Franchise legends Walt "Clyde" Frazier and Patrick Ewing joined the festivities, representing the team's storied past while sharing the moment with the newest championship roster.

New York's celebrity faithful were also out in force. Longtime Knicks supporter Spike Lee, actor Timothée Chalamet and lifestyle icon Martha Stewart joined the celebration, reflecting the broad cultural reach of a franchise that has long occupied a unique place in the city's identity.

Music played a central role throughout the day. Singer-songwriter Alicia Keys was scheduled to perform for fans, while "Empire State of Mind," her iconic collaboration with Jay-Z, continued serving as the unofficial soundtrack of the championship run.

American singer-songwriter Alicia Keys performs in front of New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani during a ceremony at New York City Hall after the New York Knicks championship parade, New York City, U.S., June 18, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Following the Knicks' title-clinching victory Saturday, videos flooded social media showing fans singing the anthem in streets, bars and subway stations across New York.

Anticipating massive crowds, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch deployed approximately 10,000 officers throughout the parade route. City officials expected attendance to reach into the millions after championship celebrations over the weekend produced scenes of exuberance and occasional disorder throughout the city.

Municipal buildings were illuminated in orange and blue for the occasion, matching numerous landmarks across New York's skyline that had displayed Knicks colors throughout the postseason.

The celebration also highlighted one of New York's oldest traditions.

Ticker-tape parades trace their roots to 1886, when office workers spontaneously tossed strips of ticker tape from windows during celebrations marking the unveiling of the Statue of Liberty. Though ticker machines disappeared long ago, the tradition remains. This year, the Downtown Alliance delivered 2,500 pounds of shredded paper to buildings along the route to ensure confetti once again rained down on champions passing below.

While Thursday's festivities focused on celebrating the championship, another milestone awaits the organization.

Knicks owner James Dolan confirmed the team has accepted an invitation to visit President Donald Trump at the White House. The visit will honor the franchise's first NBA title in more than half a century.

"We just received an invitation which we've accepted, still have to figure out the details," Dolan said during an appearance on WFAN Sports Radio. "I've known the president 30 years, and I'm very proud to bring the team to the White House."

The Knicks are set to become the first NBA champions to visit Trump during either of his presidential terms.

Dolan and Trump have maintained a longtime friendship and sat together at Madison Square Garden during Game 3 of the Finals earlier this month. Trump, who became the first sitting U.S. president to attend an NBA Finals game, received a mixed reaction from the crowd that night, including loud boos during the national anthem ceremony.

The Spurs won that game to cut New York's series lead to 2-1, but the Knicks responded by capturing the next two contests to secure the championship.

The most recent NBA champions to visit the White House were the Boston Celtics, who celebrated their 2024 title during President Joe Biden's administration.

For Knicks fans, however, politics took a back seat Thursday.