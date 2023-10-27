Kevin Durant and LeBron James rekindled their on-court rivalry, reminding fans worldwide why they are considered generational basketball greats.

In their first head-to-head matchup in nearly five years, these two legends put on a scintillating performance that had fans on the edge of their seats.

Durant showcased his brilliance throughout the first three quarters, proving that he is a force to be reckoned with.

However, he eventually realized that even he could not do it all on his own.

Enter LeBron James, a player who needs no introduction.

With Anthony Davis posting an impressive 30 points and 13 rebounds, LeBron decided it was time to take the reins.

He scored 10 of his 21 points in the nail-biting fourth quarter and led the Los Angeles Lakers in a thrilling comeback against a Phoenix Suns team that was missing key players.

The Lakers, down by 12 points entering the fourth quarter, mounted a comeback that left the Suns stunned and secured their first victory of the new season in what can only be described as an electrifying home opener for LeBron James' 21st NBA campaign.

Durant, displaying his scoring prowess, finished the game with 39 points and 11 rebounds, essentially carrying the Suns on his shoulders in the absence of the injured Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. But it was LeBron who seized the moment with back-to-back layups in the final 90 seconds.

Phoenix's coach, Frank Vogel, who has had the privilege of coaching both superstars, summed it up perfectly: "There were a few moments where you just appreciate what the fans are watching. Two of the game’s greats just going head-to-head. Some collisions out there. The level of competition for Game 2 of the NBA season was super-high. Felt like a playoff game out there. A boxing match. A slugfest. ... To see those two guys out there fighting for it was pretty special.”

Durant and James, friends for 17 years since Durant's senior year of high school, hadn't faced each other on an NBA court since Christmas 2018. Injuries, load management, and health protocols had kept them apart in their previous 13 meetings. Durant expressed his respect for LeBron, saying: "If you could accomplish and achieve some of the stuff that he’s done, you’re doing pretty solid for yourself. It’s just a baseline for yourself as a player to see how great you can be.”

While LeBron played a pivotal role, the Suns' struggles down the stretch cannot be solely attributed to him. The absence of Booker and Beal left Durant as the focal point of the Suns' offense. Although Phoenix led by 12 points entering the fourth quarter, they missed 13 of their next 14 shots and committed 10 turnovers in a disheartening 10-minute span.

Durant managed to tie the game at 91 with 1:28 to play by displaying his scoring prowess. In the process, he surpassed Hakeem Olajuwon for 12th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list, an accolade topped by LeBron.

But in the end, it was LeBron who provided the heroics, with two clutch baskets sandwiching a missed three-pointer by Durant. Austin Reaves and Davis added free throws in the final seconds to seal the victory for the Lakers.

Durant acknowledged the challenge of facing a focused defense, saying, "It’s hard to maneuver when everybody is just watching me at all times. Especially late in the clock, it’s tough to find a good shot with that type of defense.”

While the Lakers have plans to limit LeBron's minutes this season, the plan was temporarily shelved as James stayed on the court throughout the fourth quarter, determined to secure the win.

In what was a highly anticipated return, Suns coach Frank Vogel, who had been let go by the Lakers 18 months ago, was met with a tribute video in the first timeout. Vogel had led the Lakers to their 17th championship three years ago, but his tenure ended when his injury-plagued team missed the playoffs.

Phoenix, missing Booker due to left foot soreness and still waiting for Beal's Suns debut, left fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter in this epic rivalry between two of the greatest players in the history of the game.