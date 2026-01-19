During the U.S. national anthem before Sunday’s NBA regular-season game in London, a spectator shouted, “Leave Greenland alone!”, drawing scattered applause as singer Vanessa Williams continued her performance.

The outburst came ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies’ 126-109 win over the Orlando Magic at the O2 Arena, marking the NBA’s first regular-season game in the British capital since 2019.

The remark referenced recent comments by U.S. President Donald Trump, who suggested the United States should exert greater control over Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, citing national security concerns.

Trump’s proposal has drawn criticism from European leaders, with the president threatening higher tariffs on eight countries that oppose the idea.

Williams completed the anthem without reacting, and play proceeded as scheduled in front of a sellout crowd of 18,424.

On the court, Memphis was led by Ja Morant, who scored 24 points in his return from an ankle injury, while Jock Landale added 21 points off the bench. Wendell Carter Jr. led Orlando with 18 points.

The Grizzlies and Magic were completing a two-game European series after Orlando won 118-111 in Berlin earlier in the week.

The London crowd included several high-profile figures from sports and entertainment, and organizers said the atmosphere at times resembled that of a U.S. arena.

The game marked the latest step in the NBA’s push to expand its footprint in Europe. The league has announced that Manchester will host a regular-season game in 2027, while Paris and Berlin are also set to stage fixtures in 2028.

NBA officials have said discussions are ongoing over the creation of a standalone European league, potentially launching as early as the 2027-28 season.