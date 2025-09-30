LeBron James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, says he has no plans to retire yet, as he steps into uncharted territory: becoming the first player in league history to play a 23rd season.

At 40, turning 41 this December, James is approaching the twilight of a glittering career spanning three decades, yet his passion for the game and drive to compete remain undimmed.

"I'm excited about today," James told reporters Monday during Lakers media day. "I'm excited about the opportunity to play the game that I love for another season. Whatever the journey lays out this year, I'm super-invested because I don't know when the end is. It's a lot sooner than later."

Love of the game

James averaged 24.4 points per game last season and insists that his love for basketball, combined with a relentless commitment to his physical preparation, keeps him performing at an elite level.

"The thing still pushing me is the fact that my love for the game is still high and the love of the process is even higher," James said. "Age is kind of just a number. Not many guys at my age, especially going into Year 23, can play at this level. I try not to take it for granted."

He credits his motivation not only to personal goals but also to the prospect of playing alongside rising superstar Luka Doncic. Last season’s mid-year trade shook the NBA and James is eager for a full training camp with the Slovenian guard, saying the opportunity to build chemistry from day one is "super motivating."

Revamped Lakers roster

The Lakers’ roster enters the new season stronger, with veterans Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton joining James and Doncic. The 17-time NBA champions are aiming for a deeper playoff run after last year’s first-round exit at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"I'm excited about getting to work and seeing what we can do," James said. "Playing alongside Luka every night, seeing the synergy, it pushes me to be the best I can for him. We’re going to bounce off each other all season."

Doncic echoed the sentiment, adding that a full pre-season with James and the Lakers squad would help the team become a more consistent and formidable force.

Family and legacy

James also values the chance to play alongside his oldest son, Bronny, a backup point guard for the Lakers, while acknowledging that aligning the timelines of both his sons in the NBA remains uncertain.

"I'm not waiting on Bryce," James said with a smile, referring to his younger son, who will be a freshman at the University of Arizona this fall. "He has his own timeline. I have mine. We’ll see if they align."

James’ focus remains firmly on basketball and the pursuit of a championship. Despite a career studded with four NBA titles and innumerable individual accolades, he says there is still more to prove, not only to the league but to himself.

Health, preparation and performance

Even in his third decade, James remains in peak physical condition. Last season, he played 70 games, staying largely healthy while averaging 24.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds.

His streak of 21 consecutive All-NBA selections continues, a testament to his consistency and work ethic.

Offseason improvements include refining his basketball skills and even spending time on his golf game, highlighting a well-rounded approach to fitness and focus.

James will make history when he takes the court Oct. 21 against the Golden State Warriors.

Beyond personal milestones, his eyes are on team success, seeking to turn the Lakers into a title contender alongside a retooled roster.

"I try to give the game as much as I can and inspire whoever I can," James said. "Age is just a number, but the opportunity to compete at a high level in Year 23 is something special. I try not to take it for granted."