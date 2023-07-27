Bronny James, the eldest son of NBA legend LeBron James, was rushed to the hospital in stable condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during a practice session at the University of Southern California on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old, known for his exceptional talent on the court, was immediately attended to by medical staff at USC's Galen Center, where the terrifying incident unfolded on Monday morning.

A family spokesperson provided reassurance regarding Bronny's condition, confirming that he was in stable condition as of Tuesday and had been moved out of the intensive care unit.

The James family respectfully requested privacy during this challenging time, and they expressed profound gratitude to the dedicated medical and athletic staff at USC for their swift response.

Bronny's decision to play college basketball for USC, located just a stone's throw away from his father's Los Angeles Lakers' home arena, had garnered significant attention and excitement.

A highly sought-after point guard recruit, Bronny showcased his remarkable skills on the court and made a pivotal commitment to the Trojans during the late stages of the recruiting cycle.

His passion for the game, coupled with the immense basketball legacy bestowed upon him, had fans eagerly anticipating a dynamic partnership with his father, who expressed the desire to share an NBA court with his talented son in the future.

The sports community rallied around the James family with an outpouring of support and prayers from NBA stars like Jayson Tatum, Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell, and others.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who experienced a cardiac arrest during an NFL game last season, also extended his heartfelt support to the James family, underscoring the unity among athletes when faced with adversity.

Bronny's health scare marks an eerily similar incident to that of USC's freshman Vincent Iwuchukwu, a towering 7-footer, who collapsed during practice just over a year ago.

However, Iwuchukwu survived and returned to the court later that season.

Leading cardiologist Dr. Sameer Amin, who is not involved in Bronny's treatment, shared encouraging insight into his progress.

The fact that Bronny has moved out of the ICU without any major complications signals a positive outcome, indicating the possibility of a quicker recovery, particularly for young individuals.

However, the road to returning to basketball remains uncertain, with various factors coming into play, including the cause of the cardiac event.

Armed with his family's fame and a colossal social media following, Bronny James has become an icon with a staggering name, image, and likeness valuation estimated at a jaw-dropping $6.3 million.

His journey continues to captivate the hearts of fans worldwide, who eagerly anticipate his triumphant return to the court and the realization of his boundless potential.