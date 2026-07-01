LeBron James is preparing to enter another defining phase of his career after thanking the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday for what he called an “honor” to wear the franchise’s purple and gold, as NBA free agency opened with uncertainty over where the league’s all-time leading scorer will play next.

James, a four-time NBA champion and four-time Finals MVP, responded on social media after the Lakers praised his eight-year tenure, which included the 2020 title inside the NBA bubble and multiple franchise milestones. The 41-year-old wrote, “No, THANK YOU,” adding that it was a privilege to carry forward the legacy of the organization.

“LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes in history,” Lakers governor Jeanie Buss said in a statement, highlighting his championship run, records, and lasting impact. “He will always be a cherished part of the Lakers family.”

James joined the Lakers in 2018 after stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, extending a career that has defined multiple eras of the league. In Miami, he won two titles alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, before returning to Cleveland and delivering the city its first NBA championship in 2016 with a historic comeback from a 3-1 Finals deficit against the Golden State Warriors.

His arrival in Los Angeles added another milestone chapter. He led the Lakers to the 2020 championship under unprecedented circumstances and became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer while in purple and gold. He also reached 22 straight All-Star selections, extending a standard of longevity unmatched in league history.

James’ next move now shapes the offseason. Free agency officially opened Tuesday evening, with teams able to negotiate but not sign players until the league’s moratorium lifts on July 6. League sources have indicated multiple contenders, including the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, and Cavaliers, are expected to show interest.

Golden State’s potential pursuit has gained attention, fueled in part by roster flexibility moves and James’ long-standing relationships with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and coach Steve Kerr, all linked through recent international competition. The Warriors remain one of several franchises positioned to explore a late-career title push scenario for the 41-year-old star.

Despite his age, James continues to perform at an elite level. He averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists last season, while extending his record as the NBA’s oldest active player. He is set to enter his 24th season, a league record, and will turn 42 in December.

His career has spanned multiple turning points in NBA history. Drafted first overall in 2003 by his hometown Cavaliers, James’ journey has included two Cleveland stints, four NBA titles, and a global profile built on sustained dominance, including 21 All-NBA selections and four MVP awards.

James also made history in 2024 by playing alongside his son Bronny James, becoming the first father-son duo to appear in an NBA regular-season game, a milestone he had long described as a personal goal.

Where he lands next remains the league’s central storyline, with contenders expected to present cases built around championship potential rather than financial terms, according to league sources.