Vasilije Micic powered Anadolu Efes to a comfortable 85-65 victory against Panathinaikos OPAP in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague on Thursday.

Micic scored 21 points and had seven assists to help the Istanbul club seal their ninth victory in their last 10 games.

Shane Larkin and Rodrigue Beaubois each added 13 points while Bryant Dunston scored 15 at Sinan Erdem Dome in Istanbul.

Mario Hezonja scored 14 points for Panathinaikos and Zach Auguste and Konstantinos Mitroglou each finished with 10 in the Round 31 game.

Panathinaikos are now in 16th place with a 10-19 win-loss record.

Third-place Anadolu Efes recorded their 20th win versus 11 defeats.