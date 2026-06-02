Ticket prices for the first NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden in 27 years are climbing again, with the cheapest entry for Game 3 on June 8 back above $4,000 on the secondary market.

Ticket tracking service TicketData told Field Level Media that prices for Game 2 briefly “came back down to reality” within 48 hours after surging in the immediate aftermath of the Knicks clinching their Finals berth last week. However, over the past three days, prices have risen 20 percent as supply remains extremely limited.

As of Monday night, the lowest available ticket for Game 3 was listed at $3,789, while the most expensive listing for the series is $5,322 for a potential Game 6 in New York on June 16.

By contrast, ticket prices for games in San Antonio are down nearly 50 percent from where they were after the Spurs eliminated Oklahoma City in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals. The get-in price for Game 1 on Wednesday night has dropped 62 percent over the past three days, while Game 2 on Friday night is down 49 percent.

TicketData said a contributing factor is that fewer Knicks fans are likely to travel than initially expected because of the cost of flights from New York-area airports to San Antonio. That could change if the series goes the distance, with the get-in price for a potential Game 7 in San Antonio still holding at $3,863.

If ticket prices for games at MSG hold, they would be more expensive than each of the past two Super Bowls, which had day-of-game get-in prices of $3,251 in 2025 and $2,002 this year. The average Super Bowl get-in price since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic has been $3,914, according to TicketData.

The company said the Knicks’ focus on ensuring their season-ticket holders are fans and not professional resellers has contributed to the limited supply on the secondary market. There is also wide appeal for the matchup against the Spurs and rising superstar Victor Wembanyama.

Outside of the World Cup and the Stanley Cup Final, the next most expensive sporting event through the end of the year is currently UFC 329. The card featuring the return of Conor McGregor against Max Holloway has a get-in price of $1,432.