The Indiana Pacers smelled blood early – and never let up.

Myles Turner scored 23 points and Indiana shot a blistering 60.2% from the field Sunday night to throttle the Milwaukee Bucks 129-103, taking a commanding 3-1 series lead and pushing the defending East runners-up to the brink of elimination for a second straight year.

Milwaukee’s hopes took a devastating blow midway through the first quarter when Damian Lillard crumpled to the floor with a non-contact lower left leg injury, suspected to involve the Achilles tendon, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The Bucks did not immediately confirm the diagnosis, pending imaging scheduled for Monday.

"Once he kind of looked back, I think we all kind of knew what it was," Turner said. "It’s disheartening, but it happens fast. It’s the playoffs – you have to keep competing."

At the time of Lillard’s injury, Indiana led just 15-12. From there, the floodgates opened. Eight Pacers finished in double figures as Indiana stretched the lead into a rout.

Aaron Nembhard poured in 20 points, Tyrese Haliburton tallied 17 points and 15 assists, and T.J. McConnell added 15. Pascal Siakam, Obi Toppin, Jarace Walker, and Aaron Nesmith combined for 51 more.

The Bucks, who have now dropped eight straight playoff games on the road – five of them in Indianapolis – never found their footing. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 28 points, 15 rebounds and six assists but received little help. No other Bucks starter scored more than six points. Kevin Porter Jr. chipped in 23 off the bench, but it was window dressing by the final whistle.

"I’ve seen injuries deflate teams before, but tonight, that one really hurt," Bucks coach Doc Rivers said. "My job now is to get us upright, somehow find a way to win one in Indiana and bring this back home. But right now, my head’s where the players’ heads are – thinking about Dame."

The sight of Lillard being helped off the court, grimacing and unable to put weight on his leg, sent a chill through Milwaukee’s bench. The Bucks’ spirit seemed to leave with him.

Two nights earlier, the Pacers had squandered a double-digit halftime lead in a Game 3 collapse. This time, there was no slip. Turner, who struggled to just six points in that loss, set the tone early with nine points in the opening minutes. Indiana led by 11 at halftime and shot a staggering 69.2% in the second half to close the door.

"We let our foot off the gas in Game 3," Haliburton said. "Tonight, we made sure that didn’t happen."

Indiana can end the series Tuesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Meanwhile, the Bucks are left clinging to faint hope – and awaiting the results of Lillard’s medical tests.