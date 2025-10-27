Fenerbahçe Beko’s quest to defend their EuroLeague crown takes them to Spain on Tuesday night for a high-stakes clash against Valencia Basket at the roaring Roig Arena.

Tip-off is set for 11:00 p.m. Turkish time (8:00 p.m. CET), as the reigning champions look to turn early-season inconsistency into a statement victory in Round 7 of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.

For head coach Sarunas Jasikevicius and his team, this matchup carries more weight than the standings suggest.

Both sides sit at 3-3, but the context could not be more different.

Fenerbahçe are slowly rediscovering their championship rhythm, having shaken off a sluggish start with a 79-69 triumph over archrivals Anadolu Efes in Istanbul last Friday.

That derby win, fueled by elite defense and physicality, reminded the continent why the Yellow-Navy Blues remain one of the most balanced and disciplined rosters in Europe.

They held Efes to under 39% shooting from the field, forced 15 turnovers, and executed in transition with efficiency.

Nigel Hayes-Davis led by example, scoring 18 points and pulling down seven rebounds, while Nicolo Melli controlled the paint with his usual poise and leadership.

Jasikevicius, who guided Fenerbahçe to the title last season, praised the collective effort that defined the win.

Fenerbahçe Beko head coach Sarunas Jasikevicius (R) watches the game alongside his players during their Türkiye Sigorta Basketball Süper Lig Week 5 matchup against Türk Telekom at Ülker Sports and Event Hall, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 26, 2025. (AA Photo)

“We defended as one unit, trusted our system, and stayed patient,” he said afterward. “That’s who we are when we play Fenerbahçe basketball.” The focus now shifts to sustaining that identity on the road – something that has historically defined championship-caliber teams in EuroLeague play.

Valencia Basket, meanwhile, approach the game rejuvenated after snapping a three-game losing streak with a thrilling 103-100 victory over EA7 Emporio Armani Milan on the road.

The Spanish outfit, coached by Pedro Martinez, showcased its offensive flair in Milan, led by Darius Thompson’s 25-point explosion.

Thompson’s quick-trigger three-pointers and late-game composure carried Valencia across the finish line, while Jaime Pradilla recorded a monster double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Their ability to execute late in possessions and convert under pressure gave a glimpse of the attacking potential that has defined the Taronja’s style this season.

Yet, despite averaging 92.4 points per game – one of the highest tallies in the EuroLeague – Valencia’s defense remains their Achilles’ heel, conceding 94.2 per contest.

Their perimeter defense in particular has been vulnerable, an area Fenerbahçe’s backcourt, led by Wade Baldwin IV, will be eager to exploit.

Statistically, the two sides are evenly matched. Fenerbahçe sit ninth in the standings with a +2.5 point differential, while Valencia are 12th at -1.8.

The top of the table is crowded with undefeated or near-perfect teams – Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv lead at 6-0, followed by Olympiacos and Paris Basketball at 5-1, which only adds urgency for both clubs to stay within striking distance of the playoff zone.

In their EuroLeague head-to-head history, the series stands level at six wins apiece, though Fenerbahçe hold a narrow scoring edge, averaging 81.8 points to Valencia’s 79.5.

Their most recent meeting, in Istanbul during the 2023-24 season, ended in an 88-76 victory for Fenerbahçe, with Baldwin IV’s orchestrating brilliance proving decisive.

Fenerbahçe’s depth remains their greatest weapon. Melli continues to deliver MVP-level consistency, averaging 14.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Baldwin IV, their engine in the backcourt, has posted 15.5 points and 6.2 assists, dictating tempo with mature shot selection and composure under pressure.

Tarik Biberovic, one of the club’s brightest young talents, provides valuable scoring off the bench, while Finnish forward Mikael Jantunen has been a revelation defensively, offering length and mobility that complement the starting frontcourt.

Jasikevicius has emphasized rotation management this week, with no major injuries reported, but the congested schedule – including another road clash against Real Madrid two days later – means fatigue could play a role in his minute distribution.

Valencia, for their part, are relying heavily on Thompson to ignite their offense, averaging 17.8 points and 5.5 assists.

Jaime Pradilla’s growth as a frontcourt anchor, averaging 11.2 points and 8.5 rebounds, has given Martinez’s system an inside-out balance.

Former NBA forward Braxton Key, signed ahead of the season, adds a new dimension to the Taronja’s offense with his physical drives and ability to stretch the floor.

Sergio de Larrea’s perimeter shooting has also been a consistent weapon, though defensive lapses have cost the Spaniards dearly in several close losses.

The key question remains whether Valencia can tighten up defensively against a Fenerbahçe side that thrives on exploiting open lanes and transition mismatches.

This Round 7 matchup also falls within EuroLeague’s third “double week” – a demanding stretch where clubs play twice in four days, testing their endurance, rotations, and travel logistics.

For Fenerbahçe, this means two games in Spain within 48 hours, first in Valencia and then at the home of 11-time champions Real Madrid.

The outcomes of these two fixtures could define their early-season trajectory, potentially vaulting them into the top eight or pushing them into mid-table traffic as the marathon season continues toward April.

Elsewhere, Anadolu Efes look to rebound on the road against high-flying Paris Basketball after their derby defeat, while Panathinaikos AKTOR – featuring Turkish internationals Cedi Osman and Ömer Faruk Yurtseven under coach Ergin Ataman – prepare to host Maccabi Tel Aviv before visiting Monaco later in the week.