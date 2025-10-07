The Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James ignited a social-media firestorm Monday after teasing what he called “The Second Decision.”

The nine-second video, posted on X, shows James walking into a dimly lit room and sitting opposite an unseen interviewer, echoing the dramatic setup of his infamous 2010 TV special, “The Decision.”

“The decision of all decisions. October 7th. 12 p.m. EST,” the 40-year-old captioned the clip, punctuating it with a salute and crown emoji.

That was all it took to send fans – and the sports world – into overdrive.

Was the four-time NBA champion preparing to hang up his sneakers after 21 All-Star selections, four titles and a record 42,000-plus career points?

Or was it simply another clever marketing ploy from a player whose business empire spans sports, entertainment, and endorsements with brands like Nike and Amazon?

Speculation ran wild. One outlet bluntly asked, “Could retirement be next?” Others pointed to timing: Amazon’s massive sales event coincides with the date of LeBron’s announcement.

If it is basketball-related, the move could mark a seismic moment in sports history.

James is set to become the first NBA player to enter a 23rd season – extending a career already unmatched in longevity and production.

Last season, he averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists, finishing sixth in MVP voting.

At last week’s Lakers media day, James sounded both energized and reflective.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to play the game I love for another season,” he said. “However the journey lays out this year, I’m super-invested, because I don’t know when the end is. It’s a lot sooner than later.”

The King has also been sharing the court – and the spotlight – with his eldest son, Bronny, who joined the Lakers as a reserve last season.

His younger son, Bryce, is now a freshman at Arizona. “I’m not waiting on Bryce,” James said last week. “He has his own timeline, I got mine.”

Meanwhile, the reaction to the cryptic clip has already had ripple effects.

Within hours, ticket prices for the Lakers’ final home game of the season against Utah skyrocketed.

On TickPick, the cheapest seat jumped from $85 to $445. SeatGeek listed the lowest ticket at $821, while Ticketmaster’s floor started just above $950.