Alperen Şengün and Amen Thompson turned a tight game into a late-night showcase, powering a furious fourth-quarter comeback that lifted the Houston Rockets past the struggling Los Angeles Clippers 115-113 on Thursday.

Şengün delivered a commanding all-around performance – 22 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and four steals – and provided two critical post-up buckets in the final minutes.

Thompson matched his energy with 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, erupting for 12 points in the fourth alone as Houston flipped an 82-80 deficit into its sixth win in eight games.

His biggest moment came with 17.2 seconds left: a hard-driving three-point play that snapped a 110-110 tie and ignited a chaotic final sequence.

Wild finish

Houston nearly threw the game away moments later. Jabari Smith Jr. – who logged 18 points and 10 rebounds – was whistled for an offensive foul on the inbounds play, giving L.A. a lifeline.

But Ivica Zubac, dominant all night, made only one of two free throws, keeping the Rockets ahead.

Then came another break.

Kawhi Leonard was called for an offensive foul with 10 seconds to go, leading to two more Houston free throws.

Aaron Holiday split his pair, and after the Clippers coughed up another turnover, Şengün hit one of two from the line to push the lead to four with 6.5 seconds left – effectively sealing the Rockets’ gritty win.

Clippers’ stars shine, but skid deepens

Leonard was relentless with 24 points, nine rebounds and five steals, while Zubac put together one of the most efficient nights of his career: 33 points on 13-for-14 shooting with seven boards.

James Harden added 22 points and seven assists, drilling a deep 3-pointer with 37.1 seconds remaining to tie the game at 110, but it wasn’t enough to prevent L.A.’s eighth loss in nine outings.

Despite shooting 50% from the field, the Clippers were crushed on the glass 51-28, giving Houston 15 more shot attempts that ultimately swung the game.

Holiday and rookie Reed Sheppard supplied crucial shooting off the bench, combining for 23 points and knocking down six of Houston’s 12 threes.

Zubac’s 1st-half takeover

Houston opened fast, forcing three early Clippers turnovers and building momentum behind Şengün’s interior presence.

But Rockets closed the first quarter on a push to tie it 29-29, only for the Rockets to counter with a 9-0 burst to start the second.

The Clippers answered with a 10-2 run of their own and finally took control late in the half when Zubac exploded.

He threw down two dunks, added a layup, and converted a free throw to give the Clippers a 54-51 halftime lead – their first of the night.

Leonard and Harden struck again in the fourth, trimming an eight-point deficit to one with 7:04 left, but Houston refused to fold.

Bucks end Celtics’ streak

The short-handed Milwaukee Bucks snapped Boston’s five-game winning streak with a 116-101 victory, despite missing Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Kyle Kuzma paced Milwaukee with 31 points, while Kevin Porter Jr. recorded a 18-point, 10-rebound, 13-assist triple-double.

Bobby Portis muscled his way to 27 points and 10 rebounds as the Bucks controlled the tempo throughout.

Jaylen Brown scored 30 for Boston and Jordan Walsh added 20, but the Celtics couldn’t overcome Milwaukee’s balanced attack.