Alperen Şengün opened the 2026-27 NBA season with a double-double as the Houston Rockets beat the Dallas Mavericks 128-110 on Wednesday, while Anthony Edwards scored 45 points to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves past the Miami Heat 131-106.

The Los Angeles Lakers also began their campaign with a convincing victory, beating the Golden State Warriors 127-105 behind a perfect shooting performance from newcomer Walker Kessler.

Eleven games were played across the league Wednesday as teams began their pursuit of the NBA championship, with several high-profile players making their debuts for new teams.

Şengün, the Turkish national team center, recorded 23 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes at Toyota Center. He shot 9 of 15 from the field, including 2 of 2 from 3-point range, helping Houston secure a comfortable victory in its season opener.

Kevin Durant and Jabari Smith Jr. led the Rockets with 30 points apiece, while Amen Thompson added 16 points and 10 rebounds for his own double-double.

Houston took control with a dominant second quarter, outscoring Dallas 38-12 to build a commanding advantage. The Rockets extended their lead to as many as 37 points in the third quarter before the Mavericks reduced the deficit.

Fred VanVleet contributed 11 assists in his return after missing the previous season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Cooper Flagg led Dallas with 32 points, while Marcus Sasser added 17 off the bench. Kyrie Irving scored 15 points in his first official game since March 2025, when he suffered a torn ACL.

Despite efficient shooting, the Mavericks could not overcome Houston's second-quarter surge as the Rockets opened their season with an emphatic home win.

Kessler delivers perfect shooting night

The Lakers opened their campaign with a 127-105 victory over the Warriors in Los Angeles, with Kessler making an immediate impact in his first official appearance for the franchise.

The center converted all 12 of his field-goal attempts to finish with 26 points and nine rebounds in 30 minutes. He also recorded two blocks, providing a strong presence around the basket.

Luka Doncic led the Lakers with 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, while Austin Reaves added 23 points.

Los Angeles pulled away after a competitive first half, outscoring Golden State 36-16 in the third quarter and eventually building a lead of as many as 35 points.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 23 points, scoring 20 in the first half, but Golden State struggled to keep pace after the break.

Kessler's flawless shooting and the Lakers' balanced offensive performance ensured a winning start to their season.

Edwards scores 45 as Timberwolves spoil Antetokounmpo's debut

Edwards delivered the night's standout individual performance, scoring 45 points and grabbing 10 rebounds as the Timberwolves defeated the Heat 131-106 at Kaseya Center in Miami.

The Minnesota guard made nine 3-pointers on 17 attempts from beyond the arc, finishing with 16-of-29 shooting overall. His explosive display helped the Timberwolves take control against a Miami team featuring a major offseason addition.

Edwards became the third player in NBA history to score at least 40 points in multiple season openers, joining Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain. He had scored 41 points in the Timberwolves' season opener the previous year.

LaMelo Ball, making his debut for Minnesota, contributed 21 points and six assists, while Jaden McDaniels added 17 points. Rudy Gobert collected 15 rebounds as the Timberwolves controlled the contest.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points in his first official game for Miami after joining the Heat from the Milwaukee Bucks during the offseason. His performance was not enough to prevent a heavy defeat, however, as the Heat struggled to contain Minnesota's perimeter shooting.

Bam Adebayo finished with 15 points for Miami, which could not match the Timberwolves' offensive firepower.