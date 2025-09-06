Alperen Şengün scored 24 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as Türkiye edged Sweden 85-79 on Saturday to advance to the EuroBasket quarterfinals.

The Houston Rockets forward added 16 rebounds and six assists in a stellar performance against Sweden, which drew level at 76-76 thanks to Ludvig Hakanson's 3-pointer with just under three minutes left.

Hakanson led the Swedes with 16 points, while Panathinaikos forward Cedi Osman chipped in with 17 points for Türkiye.

In Saturday's other round-of-16 matchups, it was World Cup winner Germany vs. Portugal; Lithuania vs. Latvia, and Serbia vs. Finland.

Türkiye will play either Poland or Bosnia and Herzegovina for a spot in the semifinals.

Defending champion Spain was eliminated Thursday in the group stage by Giannis Antetokounmpo's Greece, while Olympic silver medalist France and its super-deep bench faces Georgia on Sunday.

In Sunday's other matches, it is Poland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina; Italy vs. Slovenia, and Greece vs. Israel.

The quarterfinals begin next Tuesday.