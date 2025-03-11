Alperen Şengün produced another standout performance on Tuesday, recording a "double-double" to lead the Houston Rockets to a 97-84 victory over Orlando Magic, marking their third consecutive win.

The Rockets, ranked fifth in the Western Conference, took control in the second half, with Jabari Smith contributing 20 points.

Şengün finished with 14 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and one block, securing the win.

Paolo Banchero's 25 points weren’t enough to prevent Orlando's defeat.

Elsewhere, the Golden State Warriors extended their win streak to five games with a 130-120 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Stephen Curry added 24 points, including five three-pointers, closing in on his historic milestone of 4,000 career three-pointers, making him the first player to achieve this feat.

In the Denver Nuggets’ 140-127 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Nikola Jokic dominated with 35 points, 18 rebounds, and eight assists, while Jamal Murray chipped in with 34 points.

Thunder's Luguentz Dort and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander combined for 51 points, but it wasn't enough to hold off the Nuggets.

Adem Bona contributed 12 points for the Philadelphia 76ers, but his effort was not enough as the Atlanta Hawks claimed a 132-123 win, their third straight victory.

Dyson Daniels led the Hawks with 25 points, while Quentin Grimes posted 35 points for the 76ers.

NBA results:

Atlanta Hawks 132-123 Philadelphia 76ers

Boston Celtics 114-108 Utah Jazz

Brooklyn Nets 111-108 Los Angeles Lakers

Miami Heat 102-105 Charlotte Hornets

Toronto Raptors 119-104 Washington Wizards

Chicago Bulls 121-103 Indiana Pacers

Houston Rockets 97-84 Orlando Magic

Memphis Grizzlies 120-118 Phoenix Suns

Oklahoma City Thunder 127-140 Denver Nuggets

San Antonio Spurs 129-133 Dallas Mavericks

Golden State Warriors 130-120 Portland Trail Blazers

Sacramento Kings 104-133 New York Knicks