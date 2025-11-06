The Houston Rockets are officially one of the NBA’s hottest teams.

Behind a commanding night from Alperen Şengün, the young Rockets dominated the Memphis Grizzlies 124-109 on the road Wednesday, securing their fifth straight win and moving to 7-2 on the season.

The 22-year-old Turkish center was the engine of Houston’s offense once again, registering a 20-point, 16-rebound, seven-assist performance that showcased his rare blend of size, touch, and playmaking.

For 35 minutes, Şengün controlled the paint, facilitating through double teams and turning rebounds into fast-break fuel.

His unselfishness and vision – hallmarks of his game since arriving from Beşiktaş – continue to draw comparisons to Nikola Jokić.

“I’m just trying to make the right reads and keep the ball moving,” Şengün said postgame. “When we share the ball, we’re tough to stop.”

Amen Thompson, the explosive 22-year-old forward, led all scorers with 28 points and 10 rebounds, flying through the Memphis defense in transition.

Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason added 16 points each, while Houston’s bench outscored Memphis’s 52-38 – an advantage that broke the game open in the third quarter.

For the Grizzlies, Cam Spencer was a bright spot with 19 points, and Ja Morant posted 17 points and eight assists, but their defensive rotations faltered as Houston shot nearly 50% from the field.

Memphis, now 4-4, continues to struggle on the glass, conceding 17 second-chance points.

LeBron lifts Lakers

In Los Angeles, LeBron James proved age is just a number.

The 40-year-old superstar delivered a near triple-double – 35 points, 13 assists, 9 rebounds – to lead the Lakers past the San Antonio Spurs 118-116, extending L.A.’s winning streak to five.

James was in vintage form, controlling the pace, finding shooters, and scoring at will down the stretch.

Anthony Davis added 22 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks, anchoring a defense that held San Antonio to 45% shooting.

Marcus Smart chipped in 17 points, while Rui Hachimura scored 15, including clutch free throws in the final minute.

The Spurs, led by Victor Wembanyama’s 19 points and 8 rebounds, kept it close behind rookie guard Stephon Castle’s 16 points and Jeremy Sochan’s 16, but costly turnovers in the fourth quarter doomed their comeback bid.

L.A. improved to 6-3, showing defensive grit and veteran poise under new coach JJ Redick.

Blazers stun Thunder

The night’s biggest headline came from Portland, where the Trail Blazers stunned the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder 121-119, ending OKC’s 8-0 run – the franchise’s best start in history.

Deni Avdija, the Israeli forward acquired from Washington last season, nearly had a triple-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists, while Jrue Holiday added 22 points and Jerami Grant hit the game-winning jumper with two seconds left.

The win pushed Portland to 5-4 and sent Moda Center into delirium.

For Oklahoma City, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was again sensational, dropping 35 points while setting an NBA milestone – his 80th consecutive game scoring at least 20 points, passing Oscar Robertson for the third-longest streak in league history.

Despite his brilliance, the Thunder’s defense couldn’t contain Portland’s late surge, and their perfect record fell at last.

Coach Chauncey Billups praised his team’s resilience: “We didn’t back down. Beating the champs shows our potential.”

The Thunder (8-1) remain atop the Western Conference, but the Blazers’ upset sent a reminder that in the NBA, no streak is safe.