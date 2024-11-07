The Houston Rockets cruised to a dominant 127-100 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, securing their fifth win of the season.

Alperen Şengün delivered a solid performance with 16 points, five rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and one steal in 24 minutes of action.

Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet also contributed significantly, each adding 21 points, with VanVleet also dishing out 10 assists.

On the losing side, the Spurs' Victor Wembanyama scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds, while Julian Champagnie posted 13 points and three boards.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers set a franchise record with a perfect 9-0 start, defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 131-122.

Donovan Mitchell led the way with 29 points and 4 rebounds, while Jarrett Allen contributed a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds, and Evan Mobley added 15 points and 9 boards.

Despite Zion Williamson’s 29 points and 8 rebounds, the Pelicans fell to their 6th loss of the season.

Here are the full NBA results for the day: