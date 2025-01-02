The Houston Rockets continued their impressive run in the NBA, defeating the Dallas Mavericks 110-99 at Toyota Center, powered by a standout performance from Turkish sensation Alperen Şengün.

Playing 37 minutes, Şengün delivered a masterclass, scoring 23 points, grabbing six rebounds, dishing out four assists and recording five steals.

His energy and all-around brilliance spearheaded Houston's 22nd win of the season.

Supporting Şengün, Jalen Green tallied 22 points, Dillon Brooks added 19, and rookie Cam Whitmore chipped in 18, ensuring a commanding Rockets victory.

Dallas, now with a 14-14 record, struggled despite contributions from Quentin Grimes (17 points) and the duo of Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving, each with 16 points.

Jokic’s triple-double

Nikola Jokic once again showcased why he's among the NBA's elite, leading the Denver Nuggets to a resounding 139-120 win over the Atlanta Hawks at Ball Arena.

Jokic's 23 points, 17 rebounds and 15 assists in just under 30 minutes earned him another dazzling triple-double, cementing his dominance.

Denver’s offense flourished, with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. adding 21 points apiece and Russell Westbrook contributing 16.

Despite a stellar 30-point effort from Trae Young and 20 points by De'Andre Hunter, Atlanta could not match Denver's firepower.

The Nuggets now boast a 19-8 record, while the Hawks fell to 16-13.

Knicks extend streak

The New York Knicks claimed their ninth consecutive victory, outclassing the Utah Jazz 119-103 at Madison Square Garden.

Karl-Anthony Towns delivered a monstrous performance, scoring 31 points and grabbing 21 rebounds for an emphatic double-double.

Mikal Bridges (27 points) and OG Anunoby (22 points) added firepower to secure the Knicks’ 24th win of the season.

Utah's Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton both dropped 25 points but couldn’t stave off their team’s 25th loss.

Around the league:

Washington Wizards 125, Chicago Bulls 107: A dominant outing by Washington sealed the win.

Detroit Pistons 105, Orlando Magic 96: Detroit snapped their skid with a crucial victory.

Toronto Raptors 130, Brooklyn Nets 113: A scoring surge gave the Raptors a comfortable win.

Miami Heat 119, New Orleans Pelicans 108: The Heat turned up the heat at home.

Sacramento Kings 113, Philadelphia 76ers 107: Sacramento edged out Philly in a thriller.