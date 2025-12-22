Alperen Şengün was the most consistent force on the floor, yet the final moments belonged to Sacramento as the Kings escaped with a 125-124 overtime win over the Houston Rockets, while Jalen Brunson delivered a scoring spectacle to power the New York Knicks past the Miami Heat in a night defined by star performances and late drama.

Şengün punished Sacramento inside all night, scoring 28 points to anchor Houston’s offense and keep the Rockets in control through long stretches.

But Dennis Schröder’s calm under pressure proved decisive, as the veteran guard drilled a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds left in overtime to seal the Kings’ seventh win of the season at Golden 1 Center.

Sacramento stayed afloat through balance and experience. DeMar DeRozan led the way with 27 points, repeatedly finding space in the midrange, while Keegan Murray added 26 with confident shooting from the wing.

Schröder finished with 24 points and 10 assists, orchestrating the offense and delivering when it mattered most.

Russell Westbrook brought relentless energy, posting 21 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double, and rookie center Maxime Raynaud controlled the interior with 12 points and 14 rebounds, giving the Kings vital second chances down the stretch.

Houston had every opportunity to close it out behind Şengün’s polished footwork and touch around the rim.

Kevin Durant supplied 24 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double, while Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. scored 18 apiece. Still, missed executions late and Schröder’s dagger left the Rockets empty-handed.

Knicks 132, Heat 125

At Madison Square Garden, Jalen Brunson turned the spotlight fully on himself, pouring in 47 points to drag the Knicks past the Miami Heat in an offensive showcase.

Brunson dictated the game with patient drives, pull-up jumpers and timely 3-pointers, answering every Miami push in the fourth quarter.

Mikal Bridges chipped in 24 points, OG Anunoby added 18 with his two-way impact, and Josh Hart delivered 13 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double that helped steady New York.

Miami leaned heavily on its young core.

Rookie Kel’el Ware dominated the paint with 28 points and 19 rebounds, while Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 23, but the Heat had no solution for Brunson’s late-game control.