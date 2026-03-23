Alperen Şengün set the tone for a dramatic night in the NBA, delivering a composed double-double as his influence in the paint helped spark one of the season’s most chaotic finishes, while fellow Turkish players made timely contributions across the slate.

At Toyota Center, Şengün’s 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting, 12 rebounds and three assists anchored the Houston Rockets in a pulsating 123-122 win over the Miami Heat.

His control inside kept Houston steady in a game that swung on nearly every possession.

The closing seconds delivered pure drama.

Bam Adebayo briefly gave Miami the lead from the line, and Kevin Durant saw a potential winner rim out, only for Amen Thompson to tip in the rebound at the buzzer.

Durant finished with 27 points, moving past Michael Jordan on the league’s all-time scoring list, while Thompson added 24 points and 18 rebounds.

Şengün’s interior presence proved just as decisive, limiting second chances late and helping Houston edge the efficiency battle.

Adebayo responded with 32 points and 21 rebounds, but Miami’s losing streak stretched to four despite 25 from Tyler Herro.

In Utah, Adem Bona delivered a momentum-shifting performance as the Philadelphia 76ers pulled away for a 126-116 win over the Utah Jazz.

Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (L) and Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona battle for a loose ball during the first half at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S., March 21, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

The rookie forward scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds, punctuating a decisive third-quarter run with emphatic dunks that turned the game.

Philadelphia dominated the paint and overcame 17 turnovers through physical play down the stretch.

Quentin Grimes led the 76ers with 26 points, while VJ Edgecombe added 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Trendon Watford and Cameron Payne provided key support as Philadelphia answered a Jazz surge with a 16-4 burst. Utah, led by Ace Bailey’s 25 points and five blocks, showed resistance but could not match the visitors’ interior strength.

In Atlanta, Ömer Faruk Yurtseven saw 15 minutes for the Golden State Warriors in a 126-110 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Golden State Warriors' Ömer Yurtseven (L) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks' Mouhamed Gueye during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., Mar. 21, 2026. (AFP Photo)

He finished with two points, four rebounds and an assist, while De'Anthony Melton led Golden State with 20 points in a game defined by defensive struggles.

Elsewhere, the Milwaukee Bucks edged the Phoenix Suns, the Los Angeles Lakers slipped past the Orlando Magic, and the San Antonio Spurs cruised past the Indiana Pacers, capping a packed night of tight finishes and late swings.