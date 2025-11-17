The Houston Rockets survived a tense, momentum-swinging night at Toyota Center, rallying late and finally outlasting the Orlando Magic 117-113 in overtime behind a commanding performance from Alperen Şengün.

A game that began with Orlando dictating the tempo gradually transformed into a showcase of Houston’s resilience, as the Rockets overturned an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit and extended their winning streak to four.

Orlando controlled much of the first half with sharp ball movement and timely three-point shooting that kept Houston on its heels.

The Rockets slowly rebuilt their rhythm after halftime, hammering the Magic on the boards and pushing the pace in transition, yet still found themselves trailing in the closing seconds.

That changed when Şengün muscled home a dramatic basket with just 0.3 seconds left, forcing overtime at 102-102 and electrifying the home crowd.

Overtime belonged to Houston.

Amen Thompson produced a soaring dunk to give the Rockets the lead, Kevin Durant hit a crucial jumper to stretch the margin and Jabari Smith Jr. delivered a game-saving block on Franz Wagner’s drive to the rim.

Orlando fought until the final minute, but missed free throws and late turnovers left them chasing.

Şengün was at the heart of everything Houston did well.

In 45 relentless minutes, the Turkish star posted 30 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists, asserting his dominance in the paint and providing the steadying presence the Rockets needed during every shift in momentum.

Durant added 35 points in a vintage scoring display, including a cold-blooded three to tie the game in the dying moments of regulation.

Rookie guard Reed Sheppard chipped in 16 points off the bench, giving Houston essential spacing and energy during key stretches.

Orlando leaned heavily on Franz Wagner, who finished with 29 points and Desmond Bane, who scored 26, but the absence of injured starters Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs left the Magic short-handed in crunch time.

Despite shooting efficiently, Orlando was undone by Houston’s overwhelming 60-38 rebounding advantage and a handful of costly possessions when the game tightened.

Houston improved to 9-5 with the victory, strengthening its position as an emerging threat in the Western Conference under Ime Udoka’s disciplined, defense-driven system.

Orlando fell to 7-7, snapping their three-game winning streak and underscoring the challenges of navigating injuries early in the season.

Around the league, NBA action produced a string of high-scoring matchups and dramatic finishes.

San Antonio defeated Sacramento 123-110 in a strong all-around performance. Brooklyn rolled past Washington 129-106 with a blistering offensive display, while Golden State handled New Orleans 124-106 behind a sharp shooting night.

Dallas edged Portland 138-133 in an overtime shootout, Atlanta stunned Phoenix 124-122 with a last-second winner and Utah outlasted Chicago 150-147 in a marathon double-overtime duel that stretched deep into the night.